Refeyn launches MyMass instrument to simplify sample quality assessment for structural biology

Compact, all-in-one mass photometer helps researchers verify sample quality before proceeding to cryo-EM, native MS, BLI, SPR, and other costly experiments

OXFORD, United Kingdom, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Refeyn, developer of pioneering mass photometry technology, announces the launch of MyMass mass photometer (MyMassMP), a compact instrument designed to answer a critical research question: Is the sample good enough for further analysis?

Structure-based drug design and AI-driven therapeutic development are transforming how new medicines are discovered, but depend on high-quality samples. Structural and biophysical workflows, such as cryo-EM, native mass spectrometry (MS), bio-layer interferometry (BLI), and surface plasmon resonance (SPR), are time-consuming and costly, and poor sample quality remains one of the main reasons they fail. MyMassMP gives researchers a fast, accurate assessment of purity, homogeneity, and oligomerization state in solution before committing to resource-intensive experiments.

Built on the same proven technology as Refeyn’s TwoMP mass photometer, which is already trusted across leading structural biology and biotherapeutics labs worldwide, MyMassMP brings this quality check capability into a simpler, self-contained benchtop instrument. Featuring an integrated display and computer for onboard data analysis, and dedicated consumables, it offers an intuitive workflow from sample to result.

“Structural biology and AI-driven drug discovery are moving fast, but they’re only as good as the samples that drive them. MyMass directly addresses that challenge and marks a significant step forward for Refeyn, putting the power of mass photometry within reach of more researchers than ever before,” said Gerry Mackay, Refeyn CEO.

Fiona Coats, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Refeyn, said: “In recent years, our users have consistently shown us how valuable mass photometry is for quickly assessing sample quality before committing to more complex experiments. With MyMassMP, we’re making this capability even more accessible – empowering researchers to confidently answer a simple but critical question: Are my samples ready?”

MyMassMP is available now. Learn more at: refeyn.com/mymass

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About Refeyn

Refeyn (www.refeyn.com) specializes in the development, production, and distribution of mass photometry for industry and academia. Enabling accurate mass measurement of single molecules in their native state, and without labels, Refeyn’s products deliver crucial analytics faster and use less sample than conventional methods. The company’s vision is to accelerate discovery through innovation, empowering the latest scientific breakthroughs in basic research and transforming biotherapeutic development and manufacturing.

Contact:

Catie Lichten – Scientific Communications Manager

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