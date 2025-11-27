Significant headway has been made in securing the financial closure for the landmark Reko Diq project, a development described as “highly encouraging” by Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik.
According to an official report today, the minister received positive updates on the project”s financing during a discussion with a delegation that included representatives from the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and the London-based law firm Millbank.
During the meeting in the capital, Ali Pervaiz Malik reiterated the administration”s pledge to foster growth within the nation”s petroleum industry.
He further affirmed that the government is fully supporting new capital infusions into Pakistan”s minerals and energy sectors.