Retired Justice Maqbool Baqar sworn in as caretaker CM

KARACHI:Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath of office to Justice Retired Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh in simple ceremony at Governor House, here on Thursday.

Judges of the Superior Courts, Consul Generals of Different countries, former federal and provincial ministers, businessmen, political and social figures, senior officers and dignitaries of the city attended the ceremony. The

Governor Sindh congratulated justice retired Maqbool Baqar on assuming the post of Caretaker Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Sohail Rajput was master of the ceremony. Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.