ISLAMABAD: In the shadows of Islamabad’s skyline, an invisible battle for environmental equilibrium rages on. Behind the urban facade, a complex tapestry of environmental challenges echoing the urgent call for action in the face of climate change and ecological degradation. From the leafy avenues of Islamabad to the sprawling landscapes beyond, journalists’ words echo with the urgency of aecological protection and the promise of a sustainable future.

Media representatives in Islamabad Capital Territor (ICT) are united to protect the natural habitat and environmental preservation. The Global Neighbourhood for Media Innovatio (GNMI), in collaboration with the United States Department of State, organized a three-day Sabz Environmental Journalism Training in Islamabad.

Led by senior environmental journalist Afia Salam, the training aimed to empower mid-level journalists, digital content producers, and filmmakers actively engaged in climate-related reporting across various mediaplat forms.

“Environmental journalism plays a crucial role in raising awareness and shaping public opinion on ressing environmental issues”, said usnain Raza, Director of GNMI. “Through this training, we aim to equip reporters and content producers with the knowledge and skills needed to increase the volume of climate reporting in Pakistan”. The comprehensive program covered to pics such as understanding the science of the environment, distinguishing between climate and environment, data-driven and investigative story production, digital story telling techniques, and strategies forcontent dissemination. Hands-on learning activities were integrated to enhance participants’ production skills, with a focus on incorporating environmental perspectives into their routine reporting.

The raining ncluded sessions led by renowned experts in the field, suchas Talha Ahad, CEO and founder of the leading digital news network The Centrum Media (TCM), and Badar Khushnood, co-founder of Bramerz and Fishry, prominent digital startups in Pakistan. Sabz Journalism fellows had the valuable opportunity to learn from their extensive experience and expertise, gaining nsights into digital news startups and marketing techniques aimed at establishing or strengthening theirdigital news platforms for environmental reporting.

Dr. Bashir Ahmad, Director CEWRI at the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Zeeshan Mangi, Deputy Chief of the SDGs Section at the Ministry of Planning and Development

Islamabad, and senior broadcast journalists TanzeelaMazhar and Absa Komal also spoke at the training session. The rapidly growing urban population of Islamabad is exacerbating the effects of limate hange, the city is slowly converting in to concrete jungle,” remarked local journalists from the capitalcity.” As the metropolitan area expands, deforestation of Margala Hills and increased construction contribute to higher emissions and reduced green spaces,” commented anothe rparticipant.

Fellows belonging to the reputable media houses of Islamabad including, AssociatePressPakistan(APP), Pakistan Television (PTV), Dawn News, Hum News, Independent Urdu, 92 News as wellas various print and digital media outlets, participated in the event.

Sabz Journalism Fellowship Program aims to empower journalists with the necessary skills nd knowledge to report effectively on environmental issues, promoting awareness and understanding among the public. The program also seeks to promote data-driven and investigative reporting, achieve inclusive economic growth and sustainable development by producing and disseminating climate-focused contenton digital media platforms.