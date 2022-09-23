Road blocked for recovery of young man in Naundero

Naundero: Teachers, students and the relatives of Jan Sher Detho took out a large rally separately here on Friday for his recovery who mysteriously disappeared three days ago from Abad Bhutto village located within the limits of Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto police station demanding his recovery.

They held a large protest demonstration, blocked Larkana-Sukkur Road near Saidu Dero Laro, staged sit-in, burnt tyres and shouted slogans against police inefficiency to recover the man.

Ali Akbar, father of Jan Sher, his uncle Shakeel, Ayesha Khatoon, Zulekha, his sisters and others said that Jan Sher was working with an NGO Kashif Foundation and is missing since last three days as he went to Abad Bhutto village for recovery of SARSO loan but did not return home.

They said they informed Garhi Khuda Bux police but they have done nothing as yet despite passage of over 72 hours which proved their incompetence. They said they have even gone to Sardar Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto and Kamario Sardars but nobody has helped us.

DSP Naundero Shahjahan Shah held talks with the agitating people but they flatly refused to open the road. After three hours, Rangers personnel arrived, called the DSP on site and he requested to give him 24 hours so that the missing man could be found. After assurance, the protesters called off their protest and opened the road.

In Naundero, protesting teachers said that the son of a senior teacher has been kidnapped but the cops have done nothing so far which is terrible. They said they will continue their protest till the abducted man is recovered safely. They also demanded immediate recovery of the Jan Sher detho to end unrest among the teachers and his family members.