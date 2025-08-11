Trending News: ﻿50,000 youth completes IT training at Governor House﻿Romania, Pakistan, Forge Partnership To Boost High-Tech Collaboration﻿Pakistani Squash Players Advance To World Games Semifinals﻿Pakistan’s Young Karatekas Shine At Inaugural National Championship﻿Pakistan Creates History by Winning Medals for the First Time in Asian Archery Held in Korea﻿ANI Leader Meets Former Federal Minister Hanif Tayyab, Discusses National Situation﻿Rulers, One Day They Will Crumble Under Their Own Burden: PTI﻿Will Continue to Cooperate with Religious Minorities: Sindh Government Spokesperson﻿Mixed Music Programs Violate Islamic Teachings, Eastern Customs, and Cultural Traditions: JUP﻿Parliament safeguarded citizens’ rights, Constitution, says Shah﻿SCO launches freelancing center for people with disabilities in Muzaffarabad﻿Pakistan, Turkiye Condemn Israeli Actions In Gaza, Demand Humanitarian Aid﻿Pakistan Embassy in UAE Celebrates Independence Day﻿Pakistani Army Chief Meets Top US Military Officials﻿Sindh Celebrates Independence With Mini-Marathon At Seaview﻿Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain’s August 14 visit to Karachi postponed﻿Sindh Govt, Transporters Reach Agreement, Protest Ended﻿Punjab Reopens Honhaar Scholarship Registration﻿Sindh Registers Pakistan’s First Real-Time Digital Birth﻿Demolition of illegal portions of 5 buildings and sealing of a shop in Karachi﻿CM Maryam To Inaugurate Park, Museum on 14th August﻿Governor Seeks Justice After Fatal Dumper Crash In Karachi﻿Pakistan Commemorates Eighth Death Anniversary of Dr Ruth Pfau﻿Brother and Sister Killed by Dumper on Rashid Minhas Road a Tragic Incident, Says MQM﻿Sindh Governor Pledges Support for Aspiring International Martial Artists﻿Sindh Govt Prepares For Grand Independence Day Musical Show At National Stadium﻿National Stadium Independence Day Preparations, Sharjeel Inam Reviews Arrangements﻿BRT Project Delays Increase Traffic Jams, Accidents: PDP﻿Tessori Pays Tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau on Her Death Anniversary﻿Shah Latif’s message is of peace, love and tolerance, Mayor Karachi﻿Sindh Workers Welfare Board to Distribute Electric Bikes Among Minority Community Employees, Including Women﻿Inauguration of Education Complex in Moro, Naushahro Feroze District﻿12-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Pond in Talhar﻿Lawlessness prevails in Mirpurkhas, law and order situation deteriorates﻿Deputy Chairman Senate offers condolences on the death of Mian Shahid Shafiq﻿Sports Day, Quiz Show held at Dow University, Karachi for Independence Day﻿Green Crescent Trust Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Educational Complex for Children from Low-Income Families﻿Violence Erupts in Khaskeli Tribal Clash, Leaving Cattle Trader Dead﻿Need Stressed for Swift Justice, Transparency in Heinous Crime Investigations﻿Mutilated Body Found in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Celebratory Firing Claims Life at Wedding﻿Two Notorious Muggers Apprehended in Islamabad﻿Karachi: Police Encounter in Malir, One Robber Arrested Injured, Another Escapes﻿Islamabad DIG Addresses Police Force Concerns, Orders Prompt Action﻿Babar Market Traders Association’s Newly Elected Governing Body Takes Oath﻿Foreign Buyers Set to Join Pakistan’s 41st International Handmade Carpet Exhibition﻿Field Marshal Asim Munir Restores Investor Confidence: United Business Group﻿PTI supporters hold rally in Durban, South Africa, following Imran Khan’s call for peaceful protest﻿Pakistan, Tajikistan Solidify Military Ties In Joint Counter-Terrorism Drill﻿The international community should halt Israeli aggression and ensure the safety of citizens: Prime Minister﻿Maryam Nawaz Demands Comprehensive Plan for Assistance of Wheat Farmers and Increase in Production﻿Successful operation in Zhob is a major achievement of the forces: Zardari﻿Major Anti-Terror Operation Near Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Eliminates 47 Militants﻿Unapproved Mobile Phones by PTA Automatically Shut Down Under DIRBS﻿Thousands of Disabled Children Pay Tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and Armed Forces During Independence Day and Battle of Rights Celebrations﻿Islamabad Gears Up For “Battle Of Truth” And Independence Day Festivities﻿SP Industrial Area Islamabad Visited Police Stations﻿Devotees Flock To Islamabad For Hazrat Bari Imam’s 320th Urs﻿Islamabad Police Sweep Through Shahzad Town In Massive Search Operation﻿SP Investigation Lahore Meets IG Punjab﻿Important Meeting of Inspector General Islamabad Police, AIG Investigation, and Others﻿CDA Appoints Haideri To Key Water Management Post﻿Land Route for Pilgrims Temporarily Closed Due to Security Reasons – Sindh Governor﻿Clash in Fishermen Community of Tandohal, Over 10 Injured﻿One Person Killed in Truck-Motorcycle Collision in Okara﻿Shehla Qureshi Awarded Certificate for Services to Human Rights﻿Security Alert in Sindh: Orders for Foolproof Measures for Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s Urs﻿Woman Sacrifices Life Protecting Brother in Khairpur Land Dispute﻿Woman killed in bus-motorcycle collision on GT Road﻿Caution Needed on Social Media Platforms: Federal Minister for Planning﻿Islamabad Police Apprehend ‘Shah Ji’ Gang Linked To Robbery, Street Crime﻿Islamabad Police Crack Down On Traffic Signal Violations, Penalizing Thousands﻿Two Notorious Robbers Apprehended In Islamabad Police Crackdown﻿FIA Lahore Zone’s Action Against Human Traffickers, One Arrested﻿CIA Karachi’s Operation: Street Crimes Gang Leader Arrested﻿Price of Gold Decreases by 300 Rupees per Tola﻿Record Decline in Rupee’s Value Against Dollar, Euro, and Pound﻿Pakistanis Divided on Climate Action Pace; Immediate Steps Demanded By Many﻿Hanif Mohammad Trophy Delayed Till August 29﻿Sindh To Host Diverse Independence Day Sporting Events﻿Pakistani Squash Star Cruises Into Next Round at World Games﻿Over 500 athletes to join All Pakistan Youth Karate Championship Youth commencing on Saturday﻿Pakistan Cricket team departs for Top End T20 Series in Australia﻿Pakistan Sends Eighteenth Relief Shipment To Gaza﻿Nation Commemorates 67th Martyrdom Anniversary of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed﻿Hajj Application Deadline Extended, Banks To Open Saturday﻿Mass Promotion Sees 95 Sub-Inspectors Elevated To Inspector Rank In Motorway Police﻿Pakistan Airspace Closure Inflicts Billion Rupee Loss Amid India Tensions﻿Amnesty International Shows Concern over Imran’s Treatment, Crackdown on PTI﻿Pakistan’s State Media Gears Up To Combat Misinformation﻿PPL Confronts Ransomware Attack, Isolates Threat﻿Pakistan To Become First South Asian Nation To Ratify UNESCO Convention On Underwater Heritage﻿Pakistan Sends 18th Aid Shipment To Gaza﻿Pakistan Possesses Mineral Wealth Worth Billions: Deputy PM﻿Pakistan-France Parliamentary Friendship Group Wants Deeper Bilaterlal Ties﻿Senate Panel Delays Decision On Cannabis Fund Allocation﻿Banks To Extend Saturday Hours for Hajj Applications﻿Pakistan Denounces Israeli Decision To Control Gaza City﻿Nation Remembers Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed’s Sacrifice﻿Islamabad To Enhance Security, Aims For Crime-Free City﻿Sindh CM Celebrates Independence Day With Differently Abled Children, Pledges Inclusive Future