Pakistan and Romania have agreed to strengthen their collaborative efforts across various technological domains, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, renewable energy, and environmentally friendly innovation. This accord was reached during a meeting between Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, and the Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dan Stoenescu, in Islamabad.
Minister Magsi conveyed Pakistan”s strong desire to learn from Romania”s accomplishments. Ambassador Stoenescu reiterated Romania”s willingness to facilitate Pakistan”s participation in key European Union-funded initiatives. This partnership would create opportunities for Pakistani organizations to engage in collaborative research and advanced technological projects on a global scale.