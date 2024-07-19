July 19, 2024
ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages NIKE, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – NKE

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages NIKE, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – NKE

  • July 19, 2024

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Class B common stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) between March 19, 2021 and March 21, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 19, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased NIKE Class B common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the NIKE class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=26480 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 19, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIKE’s direct-to-consumer strategy was unable to generate sustainable revenue growth; (2) NIKE’s purported competitive advantages were unable to protect NIKE from intense competitive pressures after NIKE largely disengaged from many of its wholesale and retail partners to focus on its direct-to-consumer strategy; and (3) as a result, defendants’ representations about NIKE’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the NIKE class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=26480   or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
case@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9180400

