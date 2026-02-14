A substantial four billion rupee digital infrastructure project was inaugurated today, aiming to provide modern internet access to over 1.8 million residents in the Sanghar and Badin districts of Sindh.
Speaking at a ceremony at Governor House, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, announced the major development, which is being carried out as a collaborative effort, according to information from the Sindh Governor House today.
The initiative is being executed through a partnership between the Universal Service Fund and the telecommunications company, Jazz.
The extensive infrastructure scheme involves the installation of more than 400 kilometres of fibre optic cables throughout the two districts.
The IT Minister reaffirmed the administration”s commitment to expanding internet facilities to every part of the country, ensuring no region is left behind in the digital age.