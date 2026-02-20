The Russian Federation has proposed establishing a new archival agreement with Pakistan and presented a historic 1961 accord between Pakistan and the former Soviet Union, signalling a move to deepen bilateral cooperation in historical and cultural spheres.
This development came during a meeting between Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and Deputy Minister for Science and Higher Education, Konstantin Mogilevsky, at the ministry’s headquarters today.
Mr. Mogilevsky, who also serves as Co-Chairman of the Russian Historical Society, briefed the envoy on the functions of his ministry and the historical society.
During the discussion, the Deputy Minister highlighted the desire for enhanced collaboration, referencing existing partnerships between Russia”s State Museum of Oriental Art and the museums in Peshawar and Taxila.
A key moment of the engagement was the presentation of an archival document-an agreement signed between Pakistan and the Soviet Union on March 4, 1961-which was offered as a gesture of goodwill.
Ambassador Tirmizi conveyed his appreciation for the historic item, describing it as a manifestation of the deep-rooted relationship between the two nations. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring cooperation between the Museum of Oriental Art and Pakistani museums, as well as advancing collaboration in other fields.