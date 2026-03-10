﻿Satanic powers have effectively occupied Muslim countries by establishing military bases: TNFJ

The chief of Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ), Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqadasi, has urged Pakistan to lead the unity of the Islamic world against global imperialism and Zionist aggression.

During a procession on Wednesday in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali ibn Abi Talib, Allama Muqadasi declared that imperialist forces are committing hostility all over the world “like a rabid wolf.” He claimed that satanic powers have effectively occupied Muslim countries by establishing military bases, and the recent attempt at regime change in Iran was foiled by the steadfastness of the faithful.

On the domestic front, the TNFJ chief called for decisive action against terrorism, saying its network is linked to “imperialist agents.” He advocated for a “ruthless operation” and full implementation of the National Action Plan to counter attacks on armed forces, police, and civilians. He also insisted that banned organizations should face legal consequences instead of being included in government councils and committees.

Allama Muqadasi demanded justice for the victims of the Masjid Khadijatul Kubra tragedy in Tarlai Kalan, asking the government to give exemplary punishment to the culprits and increase the promised aid for the martyrs and the injured to counter impressions of discrimination.

Speaking on religious freedom, he affirmed that Azadari is “the pulse of our life” and their community will never accept restrictions on it. He advised the government to make sustainable security arrangements to deal with threats instead of stopping processions, and reiterated their belief in “peaceful protest” to foil the plans of enemies.

The Tehreek chief lamented that the Muslim Ummah has become “a scattered nation,” arguing that if the Islamic world had united above ethnic, linguistic, and sectarian divisions, “Zionist agents would not have dared to commit aggression and barbarism.” He recalled a warning from a former leader, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, who he said had predicted decades ago that the “satanic trinity” would target Muslim countries one by one.

He urged the Pakistani government to adopt a strong, principled stance against Zionist aggression and bring key foreign policy issues, including the Gaza situation and the attack on Iran, to parliament for deliberation.

The remarks were made in the context of the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali ibn Abi Talib, whom he described as an example of supporting the oppressed and expressing hatred for the oppressors. Ali (A.S.)’s life, Allama Muqadasi said, was a practical interpretation of the Quranic principle of worshiping God and rejecting evil.