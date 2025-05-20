Security forces have killed nine Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna Al-Khwarij, in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to ISPR report on Monday, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location during an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat district and sent five Indian sponsored Khwarij to hell.
In another intelligence based operation in Bannu district, two Indian sponsored Khwarij were successfully neutralized by the security forces.
In another incident, in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan district, Khwarij ambushed a security forces convoy. Own troops responded effectively and sent two Indian-sponsored Khwarij to hell.
However, during the intense fire exchange, two brave sons of soil, Sepoy Farhad Ali Turi and Lance Naik Sabir having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.
Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism perpetrated by Indian proxies, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.