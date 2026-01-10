The Meteorological Department has predicted that a severe cold wave is expected in the mountainous areas of the country, while dense fog is likely to prevail in the plains of several provinces.
In its latest advisory, the department stated on Sunday that cold and dry weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the country during this period.
The most severe weather is forecast for the mountainous regions, where the weather is expected to remain intensely cold.
Residents of the plains of Punjab, upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been advised to expect moderate to dense fog, which could affect visibility and travel.
Furthermore, the forecast also includes the possibility of frost at some places in the Pothohar region and Kashmir, especially during the morning hours.