Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday welcomed the Council of Common Interests’ (CCI) decision to reject the controversial canal project, describing it as a victory for Pakistan and a milestone for constitutional supremacy, national unity, and justice.
In a statement, Memon emphasized that the decision is not a personal victory or defeat but a collective triumph for the entire nation. He noted that the ruling had reaffirmed mutual respect for each other’s rights, further strengthening the country’s unity.
Highlighting the Pakistan Peoples Party’s consistent struggle for the federation’s integrity, the protection of provincial rights, and public prosperity, the minister termed the CCI’s decision a major success in safeguarding the water rights of Sindh’s people. He credited the outcome to the collective consciousness of Sindh’s populace, the visionary leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the unwavering efforts of the Sindh government.
Memon warned that the proposed canal projects would have aggravated the water crisis for Sindh’s farmers, laborers, and urban dwellers. He praised Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for maintaining a clear and firm position that Sindh’s water belongs to its people and is nonnegotiable.
Congratulating the nation, particularly the people of Sindh, on the project’s rejection, Memon reiterated that the Pakistan Peoples Party had consistently prioritized the province’s interests over political considerations. He asserted that the decision once again demonstrated that the PPP genuinely represents the aspirations of the people.