On the appeal of JSQM, a complete shutdown strike was observed in Thatta, Sujawal, and Tando Muhammad Khan against the Moro incident. During the strike, all business centers and petrol pumps in Thatta city remained closed.
Normal traffic on the roads was also observed to be less than usual. Reports of a complete shutdown strike were also received from Gharo, Gaju, Makli, and Sakro.
In Nawabshah, business centers remained closed during the strike, while there was no visible police presence. Public life was affected during the strike.