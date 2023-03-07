Sibbi levies claims capturing proclaimed offender

SIBI:Sibbi levies claimed to have apprehended proclaimed offender in an operation conducted in Galushr area of district Sibbi in Balochistan province on Tuesday.

In compliance with the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Sibbi, Mansoor Ahmed Qazi, levies force, Sibbi under the supervision of Incharge, Levies Station, Galushr, Muhammad Ali Luni arrested proclaimed officers Rozi Khan, resident of Quetta in an operation conducted in the precincts of Levies Station, Galushr.

The accused, wanted to levies force Sibbi in First Information Report 02/2023, was shifted to Levies Station Galushr and accordingly handed over to the Investigation Staff of Levies Station Galushr for further investigation. Further investigation was underway.