The precious metals market remained bearish, as prices of both gold and silver recorded a significant fall in local trade, reflecting a similar trend in the international market.
According to market data on Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 600 to Rs 481,862. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold fell by Rs 515 to Rs 413,118.
The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also saw a decrease of Rs 472, bringing it to Rs 378,705. This local price change is a reflection of the global market fluctuations, where the international price of gold decreased by US$6 to US$4,595.
The silver market was also not immune to this downward trend, and the per tola price of 24 karat silver closed at Rs 9,482 after a decrease of Rs 43.
Along with this, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver was recorded at Rs 8,129, a decrease of Rs 37. Internationally, the price of silver decreased by US$0.43, bringing its value to US$90.07.