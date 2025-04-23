Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah prayed for Pope Francis Jorge Mario Bergoglio upon his passing and recorded his sentiments in the condolence book. According to the spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s House, the death of Pope Francis has been termed an irreparable loss for the entire world.
The Chief Minister of Sindh remembered Pope Francis as a global spiritual leader and a champion of humanity. Expressing heartfelt condolences to the Vatican and the Catholic community, he stated that Pope Francis promoted a message of interfaith harmony, peace, and service.
Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Pope Francis’s teachings will always serve as a beacon for humanity. On behalf of the Sindh government and its people, sympathies were extended to the admirers of Pope Francis.
Murad Ali Shah reiterated the commitment to respect all religions and strengthen the bond of peace. According to the spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Sindh, this message was issued under #SindhCMHouse.