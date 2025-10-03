The Sindh government has approved the start of trials for athletes for the upcoming 35th National Games, beginning today. The decision was made in a key meeting chaired by Sindh’s Minister for Sports, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar, and was attended by Sports Secretary Munawar Ali Mahesar, Director Asad Ishaq, Section Officer A.D. Gopang, and Ahmed Ali Rajput of the Sindh Olympic Association, among other important figures.
During the meeting, a comprehensive review of the preparations for the National Games was conducted. Minister Mehar announced that the games will be held in Karachi from December 6 to 13, featuring more than 9,000 participants in 32 different sports. The trials will continue in all divisions of Sindh until October 20, with a final review to be conducted in Karachi.
Minister Mehar assured that the selection process will be strictly based on merit. He also confirmed that preparations for the games are complete and a grand opening ceremony is expected. The provincial government is committed to utilizing all possible resources for the development of sports and promises the best arrangements for this major national sporting event.