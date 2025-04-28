A luncheon in Baghdad hosted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iraq, Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed, honored Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori.
Governor Tessori, upon arrival at the Pakistani Embassy, was received warmly by the Ambassador and diplomatic staff, setting the stage for meaningful engagements with the Pakistani and Bohra communities residing there.
During the event, Governor Tessori engaged in detailed discussions with attendees, focusing on their issues, suggestions, and potential areas of cooperation. His interactions highlighted the significance of overseas Pakistanis and their contributions.
Following the luncheon, Governor Tessori toured the Pakistani Embassy, where he was briefed on various diplomatic affairs and met with the embassy staff. Emphasizing the importance of overseas nationals, he noted that they are true representatives and crucial assets for Pakistan”s development and progress.