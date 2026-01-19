Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has made a direct appeal to a high-level delegation from the royal family of the United Arab Emirates, encouraging them to utilize the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for investment in various sectors across Pakistan.
This appeal was made during a meeting at the Governor House today, where Mr. Tessori hosted the six-member Emirati delegation led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum. The discussions centered on bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE, the framework of SIFC, and other matters of mutual interest.
The Governor gave the guests a comprehensive briefing on the objectives and investment opportunities available through SIFC, which he described as playing a key role in promoting local and international investment.
Mr. Tessori said that Pakistan values the steadfast support of the UAE in difficult times. He said that the brotherly relations between the two countries are gradually strengthening and stabilizing over time.
In his remarks, Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum reiterated the strong, brotherly relations between the UAE and Pakistan. He said that both countries have stood by each other like a rock in every difficulty, and he thanked the Sindh Governor for the hospitality extended.
The Emirati delegation also included Sheikh Ahmed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Musabbeh Obaid bin Shanna, Saeed bin Rashid Al Mazrouei, Abdullah bin Thani Al Falasi, Mohammed Othman Al Mutawa, and Mohammed Qasim bin Ghalib.