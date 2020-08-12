Sindh produces most of the gas but deprived of it: Minister

August 12, 2020

Karachi, August 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said on Wednesday that lands worth billions of rupees had been seized in Sindh. These lands were taken for cooperative housing schemes or industrial purposes but are now being used for commercial or residential purposes, he said this while talking to media in his office. He said that big frauds had also been committed in the name of housing schemes.

He said: “Thirty years have passed and no industries have been set up on the lands acquired for industrial purposes. The federal government collects taxes but does not carry out any development work in the industrial zones of Sindh. Gas and electricity load shedding has made the lives of the people as well as the industrialists miserable.”

In Sindh’s industrial zones, power is cut off daily from 12.30 pm to 8.30 am and gas is disconnected for 24 hours every Sunday, while complaints of low gas pressure are also common and this situation has been destroying industries in Sindh, says Dharejo. Dharejo said that industries in Sindh were being destroyed under a conspiracy so that those could be shifted elsewhere. He added, “Most of the gas is produced in Sindh but Sindh is deprived of it.” The gas generated from Qadirpur gas field is not available in the surrounding areas which are a pity.

Dharejo said that reforms were underway in the Anti-Corruption Department. Efforts are being made to start training officers on modern lines so that they can deal with white collar crimes better. He said that he was trying to make the anti-corruption department an independent body so that full action could be taken against the elements involved in corruption. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had strict instructions to intensify action against corruption and we are making every effort to eradicate corruption from Sindh.

