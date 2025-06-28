RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOUEAST has announced a major expansion into the Middle East, launching its Saudi Arabian subsidiary along with a new brand strategy. At the “EASE YOUR LIFE” event, the company debuted three new S-series models: the S09, S07, and S06. This move represents a significant step in SOUEAST’s regional growth. SOUEAST will provide customers in the Middle East with a compelling new option.

Image 1: SOUEAST Brand Launched in Saudi Arabia

Building an Omni-Scenario Mobility Ecosystem

True to its “EASE YOUR LIFE” mission, SOUEAST focuses on urban mobility, with a global presence spanning more than 30 countries and regions across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America through 144 sales outlets. As an emerging international automotive brand, it has established regional headquarters in key markets to strengthen localized operations.

The company offers stylish, comfort, and warm-tech models—including SUVs and sedans—tailored for urban youth, delivering cost-effective mobility solutions worldwide.

During the event, Mr. Ke, President of SOUEAST International presented the company’s strategy. He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s automotive market potential, noting high vehicle ownership (1.8 vehicles per household) and a young population (70% under the age of 35) as key drivers of demand for smart, personalized vehicles aligned with SOUEAST’s “EASE YOUR LIFE” vision. He noted that Saudi Arabia’s need to upgrade its smart transportation and new energy infrastructure aligns with SOUEAST’s expertise in NEVs and intelligent technology, positioning the brand to meet the preferences of young Saudi Arabia customers and expand its broader market appeal.

Image 2: Mr. Ke, President of SOUEAST International presented the company’s strategy

At the launch event, SOUEAST announced a brand partnership with popular local actor Tareq Al-Harbi. Known for his strong connection with young audiences, Al-Harbi introduced SOUEAST’s urban-focused models to Saudi Arabia’s next-generation customers. “Tareq’s stylish, approachable, and charismatic image aligns perfectly with our brand vision,” Mr.Ke added. The collaboration marks an important step in establishing SOUEAST’s presence in this dynamic market.

Three Prominent Models Debut, Meeting Diverse Mobility Needs

SOUEAST unveiled three urban-focused models at the event. The S09, a flagship smart premium D-class SUV, redefines spacious luxury with its commanding dimensions: 4,858mm in length, 1,925mm in width, and 1,780mm in height, and a 2850 mm wheelbase. Featuring a robust 2.0T turbocharged engine and a roomy interior, it caters to urban elites with its aesthetic design, intelligent driving features, and luxurious amenities—embodying the brand’s highest standards.

The S07, an urban intelligent C-class SUV, skillfully combines practicality and style for style-conscious urban youth. Beyond its sleek design and comfortable interior, it delivers intelligent features including 12.3-inch connected screens, a 6-way adjustable driver seat with memory, advanced computing chips (8015 for 2WD, 8155 for 4WD), remote engine start, and ADAS—offering luxury-grade connectivity and safety.

Image 3: SOUEAST S07

The S06, a stylish urban SUV, features a dynamic and modern design, highly practical smart technologies, and a digital driving experience. Tailored for the young and energetic urban crowd, it delivers a vibrant and personalized mobility experience. It equipped with L2 intelligent assisted driving system and a 360° panoramic visual parking assist, enhancing both safety and driving pleasure.

Deepening Local Market Penetration, Promoting Comprehensive Localized Operations

SOUEAST’s long-term Saudi strategy, guided by the principle “In Saudi, For Saudi,” emphasizes deep localization. Mr. Ke outlined a series of initiatives, including: establishing a Middle East R&D, a Saudi subsidiary, and a regional parts and service center; creating a “3-hour response circle” through sales and service outlets in core cities by 2026; and deploying a localized “6+2+1” product lineup.

SOUEAST has detailed its strategic development plan for the Saudi Arabia, with the goal of expanding its sales network to 25 outlets over the next three years—all offering comprehensive services including 3 years/60,000 km free maintenance, 6-year roadside assistance, 6 years/200,000 km vehicle warranty, and 10-year/1 million km lifetime engine warranty. The company will also collaborate with Saudi partners to co-create sustainable mobility ecosystems and deliver full-chain “EASE” services, positioning itself as a trusted partner for users.

SOUEAST has officially launched its Saudi subsidiary and unveiled its market strategy, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Middle East. SOUEAST aims to strengthen its presence in the region while supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision for modern transportation. Additionally, the all-new S06 DM is set to debut in July, offering an exciting new option for young customers.

