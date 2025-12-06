A total of 27 individuals, including 11 Test cricketers, are participating in a two-day special basic biomechanics course that started in Lahore on Thursday, signaling a concerted effort to enhance performance at the highest level.
The course curriculum is designed to train participants on kinetics (the study of forces causing motion) and kinematics (the study of motion itself) related to the fundamental areas of cricket.
Participants will be instructed on the scientific aspects behind batting, bowling, and fielding techniques, aiming to provide players with a deeper understanding of their bodily functions to improve performance and efficiency.