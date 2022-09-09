Islamabad, September 09, 2022 (PPI-OT):To speed up relief efforts, FBR has instructed all Chief Collectors of Customs to ensure effective coordination with NDMA and PDMAs to complete formalities so that imported relief consignments for flood affectees are cleared within 24 hours.

It is again reiterated that for (90) days w.e.f. 30th August 2022, all types of relief goods when imported are exempted from all types of federal duties and taxes including customs duty, regulatory duty, sales tax and advance income tax if these are certified by NDMA or a PDMA.

For more information, contact:

Second Secretary (Public Relations)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

FATE Wing, Federal Board of Revenue,

Constitution Avenue, Sector G-5,

Islamabad, Pakistan

Phone: +92-51-9217267

Fax: +92-51-9208456

Email: mujeeb.talpur@fbr.gov.pk, talpur35@gmail.com

Website: https://www.fbr.gov.pk/

The post Speedy clearance of tents, mosquito-nets, rescue/relief boats, and other relief items appeared first on Official News Pakistan.