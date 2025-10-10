Pakistan’s Noor Zaman has caused a major upset at the 74,000 Open Squash Classic 2025, sensationally knocking out fifth-seeded Grégoire Marche of France to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the Bronze Level tournament, Pakistan Squash Federation informed today.
.
The gripping second-round contest stretched to a full 75 minutes, with both athletes battling intensely for every point. Zaman, demonstrating remarkable resilience, ultimately triumphed over the World No. 20 in a five-game thriller that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.
The match was a see-saw affair from the start. Zaman took an early lead by winning the first game 11-5, but the experienced Frenchman fought back to claim the second 11-5. The Pakistani competitor regained control with an 11-6 victory in the third game, only for Marche to level the match again by taking the fourth 11-9, setting the stage for a dramatic finale.
In a tense and closely fought deciding game, Zaman held his nerve to clinch the set 12-10, sealing a memorable victory with the final scoreline of 11-5, 5-11, 11-6, 9-11, 12-10.
Following this significant win, Zaman now faces another formidable challenge in the quarterfinals. He is set to compete against the tournament”s fourth seed, Leonel Cardenas of Mexico, who currently holds the World No. 15 ranking.