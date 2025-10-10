Trending News: ﻿Heavy rain, hailstorm, and snowfall predicted in northern areas﻿Youth Affairs – Pakistan Launches Elite AI Program with Stanford, Paving Way for 60,000 Starting Salaries﻿Cricket – Bowlers Shine with Six-Wicket Hauls as NJV and Mumtaz Schools Secure Dominant Victories﻿Cricket – Fans Offered Free Access to Majority of Enclosures for Pakistan-South Africa Tests﻿Cricket – Saleema Imtiaz Elevated to ICC Panel﻿Wheelchair Tennis Development Initiative Coaching Camp begins at Hyderabad Sports Complex﻿Squash – Pakistani Underdog Noor Zaman Topples Fifth Seed in Thrilling Upset at Open Squash Classic﻿The liberation of Bait-ul-Maqdis is an important issue for the entire Islamic world: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan﻿Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh’s President Haleem Adil Sheikh’s elder brother, Kareem Adil, has passed away.﻿Diplomacy – Saudi Shura Council Delegation To Hold High-Stakes Meetings With Pakistan’s Civil And Military Leadership﻿International Relations – Gilani to Hold High-Stakes Meetings as He Leads Pakistan’s Delegation at Commonwealth Conference﻿Sindh government should set paddy support price and ensure its implementation: Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿PTI Activist Sanam Javed Abducted in Peshawar; Chief Minister Orders Urgent Investigation﻿Sindh Home Minister orders inquiry into Shikarpur railway track blast, seeks details﻿Diplomacy – Parliamentary Group Strengthens Diplomatic Push on Palestine and Kashmir﻿Jammu and Kashmir is not an ‘integral part’ of India but a disputed territory: Pakistan’s reasoned response in the Security Council﻿’Terrorist elements should be brought to justice and made an example of’, Kamran Tessori﻿Agriculture – Sindh to Trial Russian Vaccines to Combat Crippling Livestock Diseases﻿Social Welfare – Govt Reinforces Commitment to Elderly With New Legislation, Welfare Initiatives﻿Humanitarian Crisis – Former Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Freed After Israeli Forces Detain Gaza Aid Flotilla﻿Chief Secretary Announces Balochistan Youth Empowerment Project in the Province﻿Diplomatic Relations – Pakistan and Malaysia Condemn Gaza ‘Genocide’, Vow to Deepen Strategic Alliance﻿Disaster Relief – Catastrophic Floods Devastate Gilgit-Baltistan, Governor Appeals for Federal Support﻿Sindh CM seeks report from IG P﻿Another blast in Jaffer Express in Shikarpur, 3 bogies derailed, 7 passengers seriously injured﻿Human Rights – Freed Pakistani Senator Alleges Torture and Electric Shocks in Israeli Custody﻿International News – Bilateral Relations – Pakistan and Malaysia Forge Alliance to Tackle Cross-Border Corruption and Financial Crimes﻿Flood survey ongoing in Punjab, data of 162,000 victims collected, 45,999 houses and 500,000 acres of affected agricultural land identified﻿Society – Over 60% of Pakistanis Avoid Food and Drink During a Lunar Eclipse, Survey Reveals﻿Pakistan Railways Goes Cashless in Landmark Deal to Digitize All Revenue Streams﻿20th anniversary of the devastating October 2005 earthquake will be observed today﻿IGP Islamabad Vows Prompt, Merit-Based Action on Citizen Grievances in Open Court﻿Sindh government and Karachi administration must improve transportation, drainage and water supply systems: Pakistan Sunni Tehreek﻿Economic Development – Karachi to Undergo Major Traffic Overhaul for PIMEC 2025 Maritime Summit﻿Rawalpindi Traffic Education Unit’s on Traffic Awareness Campaign, Awareness Pamphlets Distributed Among Road Users on Highways﻿Karachi Model Colony Police’s Operation, 2 Dangerous Suspects Arrested Injured, Weapons and Stolen Motorcycle Recovered﻿Rawalpindi: Over 95,600 challans for traffic violations, motorcyclists top the list﻿Commissioner Sukkur seeks joint working plan from Solid Waste Management officers in next meeting﻿Crackdown against drug trafficking in Punjab, 137 people arrested, 136 cases registered, drugs recovered﻿3 members of an organized gang involved in domestic theft incidents in Islamabad arrested﻿Major operation by Lasbela District Administration, Police, and Forest Department: Seven vehicles loaded with wood seized﻿With the efforts of Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home Punjab, 17-year-old Alishba reached home after 3 months﻿Humanitarian Aid – Gaza Aid Costs Soar as Basic Meal Price Exceeds Eight Times That for Sudanese Refugees﻿Technology Cooperation – Pakistan and Malaysia Forge High-Tech Alliance Targeting AI, 5G, and E-Commerce﻿Healthcare – Senate Grapples With Healthcare Crisis: Budget Slashed, Nationwide Card Delayed﻿Mental Wellness – Panel Urges Integration of Mental Health Support in National Disaster Frameworks Amid Rising Crises﻿Polio eradication campaign in Khairpur district to be conducted from October 13 to October 19, 2025﻿Teachers are playing an important role in the better formation of society: Sahar Yaab Adabi Forum﻿Higher Education – HEC Launches Nationwide Drive to Overhaul Distance Learning Standards﻿Artificial Intelligence, Nanotechnology have revolutionized medical research and diagnosis: Biochemistry Experts﻿Law Enforcement – Islamabad Police Chief Orders Modernization of Checkpoints, Surprise Visits to Service Centers to Tackle Crime and Complaints﻿Investigation into the brutal murder of a missing girl from Sakrand begins, high-level committee formed﻿Urban Security – Karachi Businesses Under Siege as Extortion Demands Skyrocket﻿Organized Afghan Burglary Ring Busted in Capital; Over Rs16.6 Million in Stolen Valuables Seized﻿Islamabad High Court Blasts Top Officials for Neglecting Public, Threatens to Summon Minister﻿Supreme Court Approves Live Broadcast of Hearings on Contentious 26th Amendment﻿Islamabad High Court Summons Responses on Plea to Remove Imran Khan’s X Posts﻿Trade – International Buyers Converge on Lahore as Carpet Expo Ignites Hopes for Substantial Export Deals﻿Agriculture – Pakistan’s Economic Lifeline in Focus as World Celebrates Cotton Day﻿Foreign Investment – Pakistan Pledges Full Support Through SIFC to Lure Malaysian Investors﻿Women Empowerment – Sindh HEC and IoBM Expand Bootcamp to Empower Women Entrepreneurs Across 64 Universities﻿Corporate Governance – Trust in Corporate Sustainability Data at Risk, Landmark Report Urges Internal Control Overhaul﻿CITY Event – Glowing Tribute Paid to Nawab Sir Sadiq on His 121st Anniversary﻿Provincial Governance – Sindh Minister Warns Negligent UC Chairmen of Strict Action Over Project Delays﻿Legal Affairs – Punjab Government Reverses Decision, Reinstates Imran Khan’s Jail Trial in GHQ Attack Case﻿Terrorism – Blast Derails Jaffer Express Near Shikarpur, Seven Passengers Injured﻿Humanitarian Crisis – Over 81,000 Remain Displaced in Sindh﻿Infrastructure – KMC Announces Alternative Route for Troubled Natha Khan Bridge﻿Saudi Prince Leads High-Level Delegation to Pakistan to Forge Stronger Economic Ties﻿Islamabad Police Nab Seven Proclaimed Offenders in Major City-Wide Crackdown﻿Islamabad IGP Orders Sweeping Security Overhaul to Combat Crime﻿Law Enforcement – Islamabad Police Dismantle Afghan Gang, Recover Over Rs 16.6 Million in Stolen Gold﻿Islamabad Police Dismantle Organized Afghan Gang, Seize Over Rs16.6 Million in Looted Valuables﻿Law Enforcement – Islamabad Police Seize Crystal Meth, Pistol as Ten Apprehended﻿Agriculture – Punjab Vows to Reverse Decline in Cotton Production With New Initiatives﻿Stock Market Analysis – Bearish Wave Engulfs PSX as KSE-100 Tumbles Nearly 1,600 Points﻿Foreign Investment – Chinese Investors Eye Major Sindh Projects, Including Karachi-Rohri Train Service﻿Rain with thunderstorm forecast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and upper Punjab﻿Hamas-Israel ceasefire will pave the way for peace in the Middle East, Acting President of the State﻿Acting President Alleges Conspiracy Against Pakistan Over Israel Policy, Vows Retaliation for Kashmir Attacks﻿Pakistan Urges Israel to Immediately Halt Attacks, Welcomes Hamas Response to Peace Plan﻿Completion of one hundred thousand houses for deserving families under Punjab Chief Minister Program is almost complete﻿Public Services – PM and DC Slashes Processing Time to Four Days with New Digital Portals﻿Traditional file system ends in Punjab Civil Secretariat and government offices, all paperwork to be digitized﻿In the absence of the President and Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly assumed the office of Acting President﻿Public Safety – Islamabad Food Authority Seals 52 Eateries Over Hazardous Food Concerns in September Crackdown﻿Details of foreign visits sought from SECP Chairman﻿Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to Boost Digital Cooperation; World Space Week celebrations begin worldwide, various events and activities organized
Humanitarian Aid – China Bolsters Flood Relief Efforts in Pakistan with Second Aid Shipment
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to Boost Digital Cooperation; GO Telecommunications to Launch AI Hub in Pakistan