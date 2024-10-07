Vice Chancellor DUHS, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Saeed Quraishy, reaffirmed the university’s commitment in delivering quality healthcare services at Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases (OICD) and strengthening partnerships with national as well as international non-governmental organizations for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB).
A hybrid webinar on Tuberculosis Preventive Treatment in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), was organized at the Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases, DUHS. In his address to webinar VC DUHS, Prof. Muhammad Saeed Qureshi said that standard TB treatment facilities are being provided at Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases, and efforts are being made to improve these facilities. Prof. He reaffirmed the university’s commitment in delivering quality healthcare services at OICD and strengthening partnerships with national as well as international organizations for the treatment of TB. Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, Director of OICD, initiated the session highlighting the importance of TB prevention.
Meanwhile Dr. Avinash Kanchar and Dr. Santosha Kelamane from the WHO headquarters and the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMRO) shared valuable insights into the global and regional perspectives on TPT respectively. The webinar explored strategies for improving access to TPT, addressing challenges in implementation, and enhancing collaboration among stakeholders of Pakistan.
Dr. Sara Salman, Head of WHO Sub office, Sindh and Dr. Khawaja Laeeq Ahmed, WHO National Professional Officer TB from the WHO Pakistan highlighted the significance of this webinar as a milestone for OICD’s journey towards becoming a WHO Collaborative Center for Tuberculosis Research. Deputy Director General of CDC Sindh, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Dharejo praised the efforts of OICD in the fight against Tuberculosis and ensure the continuous support of CDC for OICD.
Dr. Salim Hassan Kazmi from CDC Sindh and Dr. Afrasyab Altaf of NTP Pakistan highlighted the challenges of TPT in Sindh and Pakistan respectively. Dr. Faisal Siraj, Director of National TB Control (DNC) CMU/NTP, pledged ongoing technical and logistical support from NTP in operational research, trainings, and workshops.
The webinar brought together renowned pulmonologists, infectious disease experts, pediatricians, public health experts, policy makers, public private partners, and representatives from leading organizations and participants from various specialties and organizations joined in-person and online.
The webinar was facilitated by OICD team including Associate Professor Dr. Saifullah Baig, Deputy Director Dr Ghulam Murtaza Soho, Senior Medical Officer Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, Research Associate Dr. Sana Siddiqui, and Dr. Hassan Raza, Chief Pharmacist, whereas the panel discussion was moderated by Dr. Saima Samad Infectious Diseases Consultant OICD.
Approximately 70 participants joined the webinar online from worldwide, demonstrating the widespread interest and engagement in this critical topic. The successful collaboration among OICD, WHO, CMU/NTP, CDC Sindh, and other stakeholders reinforces the commitment to combating tuberculosis and improving the health and well-being of communities in Pakistan