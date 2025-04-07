Former England Test captain Sir Alastair Cook is set to make his HBL PSL debut behind the mic as the Pakistan Cricket Board reveals a renowned commentary lineup for the upcoming HBL PSL X. The tournament will kick-off on 11 April at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and conclude on 18 May at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The 34 matches are slated to be played across Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, featuring notable voices such as Mark Nicholas, Dominic Cork, and Mark Butcher from England. South Africa’s Jean-Paul Duminy and Mike Haysman, along with Bangladesh’s Athar Ali Khan and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, will grace the commentary panel. Australia’s Lisa Sthalekar, a two-time ICC Women’s World Cup winner, will also contribute her insights.
From Pakistan, the panel includes four former Test captains-Aamir Sohail, Ramiz Raja, Waqar Younis, and Wasim Akram, both of whom are ICC and PCB Hall of Famers. They will be joined by former Test cricketer Bazid Khan, former Pakistan women’s team captain Urooj Mumtaz, and cricket analyst Sikander Bakht.
In a pioneering effort, the HBL PSL will feature a complete match broadcast in Urdu commentary for the first time. The Urdu panel, comprising Ali Younis, Aqeel Samar, Marina Iqbal, Salman Butt, and Tariq Saeed, will collaborate with the Pakistani commentators for selected segments. Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas will serve as presenters during the league matches.
HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer expressed enthusiasm for the diverse commentary team, emphasizing the enhancement in coverage quality and the global stature of the HBL PSL. He highlighted the historic introduction of full Urdu commentary as a step to connect more deeply with the passionate Pakistani fanbase, enhancing the viewing experience for audiences worldwide.