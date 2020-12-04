Storm drains to be separated from sewerage drains in Karachi: Murad

Islamabad, December 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said storm drains will be separated from sewerage drains in Karachi and treatment plants will also be installed to ensure un-hindered draining out of both the rain and sewerage water. While chairing a meeting on cleanliness and survey of drains at Chief Minister’s house in Karachi, he said Mahmoodabad nullah will have to be converted into eighty feet long cemented drain. He said that other drains in the city will also be remodeled on the same pattern.

