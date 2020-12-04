Storm drains to be separated from sewerage drains in Karachi: Murad

English Ministries Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, December 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said storm drains will be separated from sewerage drains in Karachi and treatment plants will also be installed to ensure un-hindered draining out of both the rain and sewerage water. While chairing a meeting on cleanliness and survey of drains at Chief Minister’s house in Karachi, he said Mahmoodabad nullah will have to be converted into eighty feet long cemented drain. He said that other drains in the city will also be remodeled on the same pattern.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Trump says he will raise IOK’s explosive situation with Modi

User2

Zahoor Butt, two other shifted to Kathua jail under PSA

User2

Foreign Secretary of Pakistan visits China Institute of International Studies to speak on “China-Pakistan relations – A factor of stability in the Region”

PR Distribution