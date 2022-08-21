Strict code of conduct issued for PTI rally

Rawalpindi: Fearing threats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally, District Administration of Rawalpindi has issued a strict code of conduct and its Chairman Imran Khan will be bound to follow the instructions, according to a report Sunday.

According to the notification, all VIPs and organizers including Imran Khan will be bound to cooperate with the administration and police. Khan will be bound by the code of conduct to speak from a bulletproof cabin while he would be escorted to the stage and back in a security fence. He is not allowed to open the sunroof of the vehicle when coming to and from the Jalsa Gah (a place of public meeting.

The code of conduct further says that anti-state slogans would be banned during the rally and speech against any constitutional body, army and judiciary will not be allowed. The flag of any party shall not be hoisted and legal action will be taken against the organizers of the meeting in case of violation of the code of conduct. PTI has been given permission for the public-meeting subject to a strict code of conduct.