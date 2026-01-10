Sui Gas consumers in Khairpur are facing severe financial hardship, they claim they are losing millions of rupees daily as meters run even when only air comes through the pipelines instead of gas.
Residents from various areas of the city protested today against the Sui Gas administration, highlighting serious administrative flaws. The protesters’ primary grievances include persistent low gas pressure and a complete suspension of supply during meal times, which they attribute to the incompetence of the staff.
The affected citizens reported that their repeated attempts to get the issue resolved by the local Sui Gas office have been futile. They allege that the administration is bent on aggravating their problems and financial difficulties instead of addressing their legitimate complaints.
The protesters concluded their demonstration by demanding the immediate restoration of gas with consistent and adequate pressure. Furthermore, they also demanded strict disciplinary action against the staff responsible for the continuous service failures.