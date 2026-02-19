Karachi: Systems Limited, a leading technology company, is expected to report a 54% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2025. The anticipated jump in profitability is attributed to strong growth in its Middle East and Africa (MEA) operations.
According to AKD Securities Limited, Systems Limited is projected to achieve a net profit after tax of PKR 3.1 billion, translating to earnings per share of PKR 2.1, compared to PKR 2.0 billion and PKR 1.4 per share during the same period last year. The company is also expected to see a 14% year-over-year increase in revenue, driven by continued expansion in the MEA, Asia-Pacific, and North American markets.
In the upcoming financial results, Systems Limited is anticipated to report exchange losses of PKR 122 million on its foreign currency assets, as the Pakistani Rupee appreciated by 0.4% over the previous quarter. Additionally, the company's gross margins are expected to reach 28% for the quarter, up from 24% in the same period last year.
The post Systems Limited Projects 54% Increase in Quarterly Profit Amid Regional Growth appeared first on Pakistan Business News.