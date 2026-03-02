Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) officials announced in a statement on the social networking site X on Tuesday that the first phase of a major water supply project for Karachi is progressing rapidly, with a target completion date of December 2026.
After the completion of this first phase, Karachi will start receiving 260 million gallons of clean drinking water daily.
The statement from WAPDA representatives emphasized that work on this much-needed scheme is proceeding at a fast pace.
This daily supply of drinking water, which is set to begin after the December 2026 milestone, is a significant development in the city’s public utility infrastructure.