The coffee industry already knows the World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops

Trending News: Bank Alfalah Reports 38% Rise in Fourth Quarter Earnings, Dividends Exceed ExpectationsFCCL and KAPCO Announce Acquisition of Significant Stake in Attock CementNational Foods Ltd Anticipates Strong Earnings Boost from Capital GainsOil and Gas Sector Sees Increase in Gas Production and Exploratory EffortsBusiness Leader Urges Shift from Stabilization to Economic GrowthLahore Carpet Industry Embraces AI to Boost Global Competitiveness﻿Balochistan Braces for Heavy Rains, Hailstorms﻿Rs4bn Digital Project Launched to Connect 1.8M in Sindh﻿Delay in ex-PM’s eye treatment aimed at damaging eyesight: PTI﻿Zardari Issues Stern Warning Against Anti-State Actions﻿Protest in Badin against violence, lathi-charge, shelling, arrests at Haq Do rally in Karachi﻿CJP Announces Establishment of Free Support Centres for Women﻿Close liquor shops during Ramadan and Ash Wednesday: Christian Rights Defense Council﻿OIC Arm and Chad Ink Pact to Propel Research and Industry﻿Pakistan Army Chief, US Secretary of State Discuss Regional Security and Counter-terrorism﻿Pakistan Medical Association threatens nationwide clinic shutdown against new tax measures﻿Prime Minister Embarks on Austrian Visit to Bolster Investment and Diplomatic Engagement﻿Decision to install pink buttons outside every police station in Punjab for redressal of police-related complaints﻿26 suspects including Al-Qaeda operative arrested in CTD operations in Punjab﻿Khairpur, Tando Masti: Severe collision between a passenger bus and a trailer on the National Highway, 11 passengers killed, 10 injured﻿Sindh Education System in Turmoil as 1,470 Posts Lie Vacant﻿Police Intensify Security Measures at Religious Sites and Checkpoints Across Capital﻿Pakistan, Syria to Boost Cooperation for Enhanced Pilgrim Facilitation﻿Need to further strengthen relations between Pakistan, Egypt, and Al-Azhar University: Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan﻿Pakistan’s Diplomatic Mission Joins Canadian Organisations for Ramadhan Food Initiative﻿SESSI and PLSP organize workshop to enhance staff’s life-saving skills﻿New Programme Tackles Educational Gap for Children Battling Cancer﻿Striving for an education system free from commerce, politics, sectarianism, and terrorism: Allama Jawad Naqvi﻿3-day Sangharites Model United Nations edition held at Cadet College Sanghar, 290 delegates participate﻿Woman killed, teenage son injured in firing in Karachi’s Jahangirabad﻿Last 11 dacoits of Muzaffargarh’s Bosan gang in Punjab also surrender﻿Teenager fatally shoots self in Karachi’s Federal B Area﻿Armed robbery attempt foiled in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, police and citizens catch 3 suspects﻿Stray bullet kills 14-year-old boy in Karachi’s Korangi﻿Person injured by stray bullet in Karachi Orangi Town; investigation launched﻿16 Apprehended in Major Crackdown in Capital; Drugs, Firearms Seized﻿Police encounter in North Karachi, one suspect arrested injured, accomplice escapes﻿Encounter in Karachi’s Mominabad graveyard, 4 arrested including 3 injured robbers﻿Karachi: Firing in Orangi Town, one person injured, shifted to hospital﻿Armed men snatch mobile phone, cash, and ATM card from school teacher in Shahdadkot, flee﻿Alarming Rise in Fatal Fires in Karachi Claims 83 Lives in Jan: Report﻿Top Cop Orders Heightened Vigilance to Quell Any Disturbance in the capital﻿Protesters at Rally Decry Police-Capitalist Nexus for Widespread Repression of Workers﻿Artificial Intelligence Touted as Key to Revitalising Traditional Weaving Sector﻿One-Window System Introduced in Kashmir to Attract Expatriate InvestmentGhandhara Automobiles Ltd Anticipates Earnings Surge Despite Quarterly Decline﻿Northern Balochistan Braces for Very Cold Nights Amid Province-Wide Chill﻿PM Vows AI Integration to Modernise National Broadcaster﻿Pakistan Risks Limiting AI to ‘Consumption’ Instead of Innovation, Panel Warns﻿curtain on Karachi Biennale 2027﻿President Urges Ethical AI Adoption to Bolster Radio’s Future﻿Facial Recognition Cameras Now Guarding Entry Points of the capital﻿Pakistan Congratulates New Bangladesh Government, Hopes for End to Indian ‘Paralysis’ of Regional Cooperation﻿Victorious MNA in Faisalabad constituency backed by only a quarter of the electorate﻿Government Prioritises Key CPEC Motorway Sections in Balochistan﻿Pakistan Must Modernise or Face Economic Obsolescence, Warns Commerce Minister﻿Pakistan Reaffirms Stance on Kashmir and Palestine at Global Parliamentary Forum﻿Pakistan Accuses India of Unlawful Treaty Violation Threatening 240 Million﻿Gilani Urges Adherence to International Law for Settling Protracted Disputes﻿Extremism Begins with Ideas, Not Violence, Expert Warns Youth﻿University Targets Enhanced Practical Skills With New Framework Review﻿University Leadership Tackles Campus Water Infrastructure for Sustainability﻿Initiative Launched to Integrate Madrassa Scholars with National Legal System﻿16 Taken into Custody During Extensive Security Sweeps in the Capital﻿Pakistan Explores Major Chinese-Backed Sea-to-Steel Project to End Import Reliance﻿Transparency Demanded as New Export Fund Act Faces ‘Elite Capture’ Threat﻿Exporters Welcome 3% Interest Rate Cut on Key Refinance Facility﻿Intense cold wave in mountainous areas, dry weather across the country﻿Pakistan Takes Helm of Digital Cooperation Organisation, Pledges Focus on AI and Cyber Security﻿Rejection of resolution to ban alcohol in Sindh Assembly is regrettable: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan﻿Pakistan Adopts Commonwealth Nadi Declaration to Strengthen Democracy, Rule of Law﻿Kashmiris’ right to self-determination is natural and inalienable, Sardar Masood Khan﻿President Vows to Address Radicalisation’s Root Causes, Brands Extremism Grave Violation﻿Character and Vision Take Precedence Over Degrees for National Leadership, Federal Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal﻿Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan’s 121st birth anniversary celebrated﻿President Zardari Expresses Sorrow Over Tragic Canadian Shooting Involving Students﻿Pakistan’s Aid to Gaza Surpasses 2,800 Tonnes with Latest Food Shipment﻿Sachal Sarmast’s Urs to begin on 14th Ramadan, preparations underway﻿Seminar held in Khairpur on the occasion of the International Day regarding the growing threats of violence and extremism﻿Karachi: Fire breaks out in Bahadurabad building; no casualties reported﻿Motorcyclist killed in rickshaw collision in Naushahro Feroze, driver flees﻿Sugarcane-laden trolley overturns on rickshaw on Misri Ji Wah Link Road, elderly passenger dies﻿Major Action Against Housing Societies in Jhang, Ban on Ownership Deed and Registry Without Plot Number﻿Delay in road repairs, 7 people killed in accidents on National Highway﻿Order to confiscate unregistered vehicles in Rawalpindi﻿Students Week 2026 at Shah Abdul Latif University, models and experiments showcased in Physics Science Expo﻿FIA foils illegal Umrah visa operation, 3 suspects arrested﻿FIA cracks down on Hawala/Hundi in Karachi, recovers 2 million rupees﻿2 individuals arrested for stealing copper and iron from Pakistan Steel Mills﻿FIA Corporate Crime Circle Karachi’s operation, more than 600 counterfeit perfumes recovered﻿FIA Composite Circle Sargodha’s operation, fake bond packets recovered, accused arrested﻿Bank guard who shot a woman in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar arrested﻿Suspected robber arrested in injured condition after alleged encounter in Karachi’s Korangi﻿Mayor Urges Opposition to Expedite Spending as Rs 46 Billion Development Plan Unveiled﻿Pakistan’s Corporate Sector Attracts Investment from 15 Nations as 3,881 New Firms Register﻿Pakistan’s Tech Sector Growth Outpaces Major Global Hubs: New Report﻿[Commodities, Market Watch]-Gold prices stable in domestic gold market, silver becomes expensive﻿Intense cold wave grips country, Murree’s temperature drops below freezing point﻿Pakistan’s hockey icon Tanvir Dar’s death anniversary observed, tribute paid to 1971 World Cup’s unparalleled record﻿Strike on Maqbool Butt’s 42nd death anniversary paralyzes Occupied Kashmir