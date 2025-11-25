Malir Gymkhana defeated Comrade Sports by a huge margin of 300 runs on Sunday during the SM Adil Zone Inter-Club Cricket Tournament, highlighted by a brilliant century from Daniyal Ahsan and the opposing team collapsing for just 37 runs.
In the first of three decisive matches, Malir Gymkhana put on a spectacular batting display at RLCA Gulberg Ground, setting a massive total of 337 for the loss of 3 wickets. Daniyal Ahsan played a masterclass innings of 108 runs with the help of 17 fours and one six. He was well-supported by Arsalan Khan with 97, Abdur Rehman with 61, and Test cricketer Khurram Manzoor with 41 runs. In response, the Comrade Sports team completely fell apart and were all out for just 37 runs. Hamza Tahir led the devastating bowling attack, taking 5 wickets for 24 runs, while Talha Ahsan dismissed 4 players for 13 runs. Daniyal Ahsan was declared the man of the match for his century.
In the second contest at Pak Star Ground, Youngster Gymkhana defeated Pak Star Cricket Club by 4 wickets. Opting to bat first, Pak Star Cricket Club scored 210 for 9 wickets, with Saad Murtaza being the top scorer with 62 runs. For Youngster Gymkhana, Huzaifa bin Sajid showcased excellent bowling, taking 5 wickets for 22 runs. Youngster Gymkhana successfully chased the target, scoring 211 for 6 wickets, thanks to Faisal Nasir’s 60 runs. Huzaifa bin Sajid was awarded the man of the match for his five-wicket performance.
In the day’s final match, Malir Cantonment Gymkhana defeated Airport Star Cricket Club by a comfortable margin of 6 wickets. The entire Airport Star Cricket Club team was bundled out for 148 runs, with Afaq Ahmed Khan being the standout bowler, taking 3 wickets for 36 runs. Malir Cantonment Gymkhana achieved the required target of 154 for the loss of 4 wickets, with Anwar Ahmed (49) and Afaq Ahmed Khan (46) playing key roles. Afaq Ahmed Khan was declared the man of the match for his brilliant all-round performance.