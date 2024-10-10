Governor Balochistan, Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said on Thursday that addressing the problems of the residents of Quetta was akin to addressing the problems of half of Balochistan.
These views were expressed by him while talking to a delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan (Regd) who callled on him at Governor’s House under the leadership of President, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan (Regd), Rahim Agha.
He said, ‘Quetta used to be called little Paris owing to its beautify but now attention is required to be paid to the cleanliness of Quetta and improving the condition of dilapidated roads of the city’.
Mandokhail said that directives to the concerned authorities had been issued to curb street crimes in Quetta and improve traffic problems in the provincial capital, adding that promotion of economic activities and providing security to business class of the city were inevitable.