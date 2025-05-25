In two alleged police encounters at Thul in Kandhkot district, two bandits were arrested in injured condition. According to district police officials, one bandit was captured in an injured state near Bahoo Khosa, while the second encounter occurred at the bypass, where another bandit was taken into custody.
Police officials have identified the arrested bandits as Shaukat Sarki and Munir Sarki. Weapons were recovered from both bandits, and further investigation has been initiated.
In a statement issued by the police, it was mentioned that investigations into these incidents are ongoing to gather more evidence. The police have also appealed to the public to cooperate with them in preventing crime.