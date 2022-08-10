United Nations supporting relief efforts in flood-hit Pakistan: Spokesman 

Islamabad, August 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):The United Nations says its team in Pakistan is stepping up efforts to assist millions of people impacted by the recent devastating floods in the country. This was stated by Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric while responding to a question at the regular briefing in New York. He said the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Julien Harneis, who is leading the efforts, visited the flooded areas last week and met with officials and affected people.

The spokesperson said in addition to the UN’s rapid needs assessment, the World Food Programme is providing cash to affected communities, along with mother and child nutrition, medicines, mosquito nets and blankets.

