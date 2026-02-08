In view of national security concerns, a provincial minister has stressed the urgent need to spread the message of peace and brotherhood of the Sufi saints to eradicate terrorism and intolerance from society. These remarks were made on the occasion of the formal commencement of the 774th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, which is a major religious gathering where the arrival of three million devotees is expected.
The Urs celebrations were formally inaugurated on Saturday by Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi by laying a traditional chador at the shrine and offering prayers. The ceremony was attended by senior officials including Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, DIG Tariq Razzaq Dharejo, and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri.
Speaking to the media, the provincial minister described Sindh as the land of Sufis and saints, whose teachings have historically made this region a center of peace and love. He said that in view of the current situation, there is an urgent need to promote these teachings to counter the negative trends spreading in society.
Minister Shirazi stated that this is the country’s largest Urs, with an expected arrival of three million devotees in Sehwan this year, whereas last year approximately 2.8 million people attended. He assured that all efforts are being made to provide every possible facility to the devotees.
In response to a question, the minister confirmed that development work is underway in Sehwan and more development projects for the city will be included in the upcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP).
The minister also strongly condemned the recent bomb blast in Islamabad, expressing deep sorrow and grief. He expressed his confidence in the continuous actions of the Pakistan Army and the government against terrorism, hoping that it would be completely eradicated from the country.
During the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri presented the Shahbaz Memorial Shield to the minister. The minister concluded the inaugural proceedings by distributing clothes and gifts among deserving women within the shrine’s premises.