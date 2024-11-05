Tashkent: The 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan concluded in Tashkent, marking a notable advancement in economic collaboration between the two nations. The event included the participation of Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, and Jam Kamal Khan, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, along with senior officials and over 100 executives from major industrial enterprises from both countries.
According to Press Information Department, the meeting commenced with a bilateral discussion between the heads of both delegations, focusing on current trade, investment, and industrial collaboration, as well as the future potential for enhancing these areas. The leaders discussed the importance of implementing previously agreed measures from high-level visits. The formal session of the Intergovernmental Commission included presentations of detailed reports on existing agreements, with plans to further strengthen cooperation.
Pakistan, considered a key trading partner for Uzbekistan, has seen a significant increase in mutual trade volume, which has tripled over the past five years, with an additional 10% increase this year. The number of joint ventures has also tripled, now totaling 128. Road freight transport saw a substantial rise, reaching 354,000 tons in 2023. The Commission meeting outlined strategies to boost these trends, including enhancing the effectiveness of the Preferential Trade Agreement, organizing joint exhibitions, establishing trade houses, and expanding access to electronic trading platforms.
Both nations agreed to expand the scope of the Preferential Trade Agreement, with a committee already working on this initiative. In terms of investment cooperation, they agreed to develop a joint “Program for Industrial Cooperation 2025-2026,” targeting collaborative projects in agriculture, food processing, IT, chemicals, textiles, and machinery. Additionally, both sides committed to improving transport connectivity to facilitate goods movement.
The event concluded with the signing of the Final Protocol of the Commission meeting and a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in electronic commerce between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade and Pakistan’s Federal Ministry for Commerce. This MoU is anticipated to enhance trade and technological collaboration. The meeting and Business Forum highlighted the shared vision of Uzbekistan and Pakistan for sustainable economic progress, setting the stage for a more connected regional future.
