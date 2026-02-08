Lahore: Vivo announced the release of its newest flagship smartphone, the X300 Pro, now available for purchase both in-store and online. The device is equipped with a 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera and the latest OriginOS 6, positioning it prominently in the premium mobile technology market.
According to vivo, the X300 Pro's advanced imaging system includes a ZEISS Gimbal-Grade Main Camera designed to produce stable and clear images. The smartphone also features a 50MP ZEISS Wide-Angle Front Camera for enhanced selfies, and introduces innovative photography modes such as 20x Long-Range Motion Snapshot. For video creators, the phone offers 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision Video and Dual-View Stage Video capabilities.
The device operates on the new OriginOS 6, which promises improved user experience through features like Ultra-core Computing and Memory Fusion. It also includes promises of long-term support with 5-Year OS Upgrades and 7-Year Security Maintenance. The X300 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 9500 processor and includes a 6510 mAh battery with both 90W FlashCharge and up to 40W Wireless FlashCharge support.
The design of the X300 Pro combines functionality and aesthetics, with features such as a Unibody 3D Glass and Coral Velvet Glass for comfort and durability. It is available in Phantom Black and Dune Brown, offering a stylish choice for consumers.
Priced at PKR 349,999, the X300 Pro can be purchased from authorized vivo retailers and online platforms in Pakistan. Each purchase includes a VIP Box with accessories like vivo Buds and a VIP Card. The smartphone is approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and offers exclusive internet benefits for Zong users.
