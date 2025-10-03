The weather is likely to remain hot and dry in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, however, a significant change in weather is expected in central and lower Sindh, where strong winds, rain, and thunderstorms are forecast.
The Meteorological Department confirmed on Wednesday that a dry weather spell will persist in most areas of the country for the next twelve hours. In most areas, citizens can expect clear skies and high temperatures.
Temperatures recorded early in the morning in major urban centers reflected this warm trend. Lahore and Karachi were the warmest at twenty-seven degrees Celsius. The temperature in the capital Islamabad and Peshawar was recorded at twenty-three degrees.
The weather was slightly cooler in other places, with Quetta recording fourteen degrees Celsius, sixteen in Murree and Muzaffarabad, and twelve degrees Celsius in Gilgit.
In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather is forecast to be mostly dry in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla. The weather is expected to remain hot and dry in Jammu city.
A significant difference in temperature was observed in the region in the morning. The lowest temperature was recorded in Leh at four degrees Celsius, while Jammu was significantly warmer at twenty-four degrees. In other places, Srinagar and Shopian recorded thirteen degrees, fifteen in Pulwama, and fourteen degrees Celsius in both Anantnag and Baramulla.