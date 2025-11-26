Former Member of National Assembly and senior politician Mehmood Maulvi has said why the city that pays the most tax suffers from the most problems? If the funds were given, why was the work not done?
Former Member of National Assembly Mehmood Maulvi, in a statement on Monday, stressed that citizens should not be misled by discussions on a potential 28th amendment or the creation of new administrative units. He advocated for practical steps towards real solutions instead of pitting the public against each other.
According to the former MNA, Sindh’s current structure of six divisions and thirty districts is ineffective as local governments have been left powerless. He said that the town chairmen have also failed to perform satisfactorily and demanded the provincial administration to inform the public through a strict accountability process why the allocated funds did not translate into completed works.
He clarified that the fundamental issue is not the redrawing of maps or administrative boundaries but a “political obstinacy” that prevents the devolution of powers. Maulvi stressed that for real development and reform, it is essential to give mayors and district councils their rightful powers.
The senior politician concluded by giving a clear timeline, stating that both the Sindh government and the town chairmen must set an example with their performance in the next six months. He emphasized that if conditions do not improve within this period, the public should be given the power to decide whether to maintain the current system or if new administrative units could better solve their problems.