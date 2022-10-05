Woman electrocuted in Larkana

LARKANA: A young woman was reportedly electrocuted in her home in Murad Wahan locality here on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old Faiza, wife of Abdul Khaliq Buriro, allegedly died of electrocution in her home in Murad Wahan locality of Larkana. Her heirs however rushed her to the Emergency Department of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where doctors confirmed her death.

Heirs said that she was caught by a live electric wire and became unconscious, adding they rushed her to CMCH but she could not survive. After necessary formalities, her body was taken back to her home by the relatives for final rites while crying.