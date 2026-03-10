Zoom expands enterprise agentic AI platform to orchestrate workflows across collaboration and customer experience

New innovations include expanding AI Companion 3.0 more broadly across the Zoom platform and introducing custom AI agents to orchestrate workflows in Zoom and third-party systems

Zoom’s system of action drives conversation to completion with new agentic workflows and CX AI features across Zoom Workplace, Phone, and CX products

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced the expansion of its enterprise agentic AI platform, introducing new workflow orchestration capabilities across Zoom Workplace, Zoom Phone, and Zoom CX. The updates extend Zoom’s system of action for modern work, enabling organizations to automate tasks, trigger cross-system workflows, and turn meetings, calls, and customer interactions into completed business outcomes.

As enterprises scale artificial intelligence initiatives, many remain limited to AI assistants that summarize conversations but rely on manual follow-through across disconnected systems. Moreover, while collaboration tools capture dialogue and systems of record store data, execution often remains fragmented. Zoom’s agentic AI platform is designed to close this gap by embedding workflow automation directly into meetings, calls, chat, and contact center interactions so conversations automatically trigger action across enterprise systems.

“The next phase of enterprise AI will be defined by the ability to move from conversation to action,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of Product & Engineering at Zoom. “Zoom’s agentic AI platform is designed to orchestrate action across systems, turning every meeting, call, and customer interaction into a trigger for workflow automation.”

Zoom enterprise agentic AI 3.0 platform: Key enhancements

The enhancements announced today include:

Custom and prebuilt AI agents with no-code orchestration

New third-party integrations for AI Companion, including 10 secure enterprise search connectors

New AI-first canvases (Zoom AI Docs, AI Sheets, and AI Slides)

Zoom Phone Mobile

SMS for Zoom Virtual Agent AI Receptionist

AI Expert Assist 3.0 for Zoom Contact Center

Natural-language customer workflow orchestration

Meeting security enhancements

AI Companion: Premium AI built for businesses

The Zoom AI Companion offering is significantly expanding, with AI Companion 3.0 rolling out across the Zoom Workplace app, Zoom Business Services, and Workvivo, to accelerate conversation-to-completion workflows via the 3.0 AI tech stack. Previously available only in a web browser, this powerful upgrade leverages Zoom’s expanded federated AI platform to securely connect conversations, enterprise data, and apps, and drive meaningful outcomes for organizations. The platform’s success is highlighted by the rapid growth of AI Companion Monthly Active Users, having more than tripled year-over-year in Q4 FY26.

Zoom also introduced new capabilities for its Custom AI Companion add-on, empowering organizations to build custom AI agents that act on their behalf — streamlining activities that include retrieving insights, automating tasks, and orchestrating workflows across third-party systems such as Salesforce, Slack, and ServiceNow. New Custom AI Companion capabilities include:

Build c ustom a gents and workflows: Organizations can save time on repetitive tasks by leveraging prebuilt agents for Sales, IT, and Marketing, and deploy their own custom AI agents and workflows — with no coding required.

Organizations can save time on repetitive tasks by leveraging prebuilt agents for Sales, IT, and Marketing, and deploy their own custom AI agents and workflows — with no coding required. Connect additional enterprise data : New third-party integrations for personal workflows and agent builder, along with 10 new secure connectors for intelligent retrieval, enable users to synthesize enterprise data across applications to derive actionable insights from multiple data sources, integrating with third-party platforms such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, Box, Google Drive, and OneDrive.

New third-party integrations for personal workflows and agent builder, along with 10 new secure connectors for intelligent retrieval, enable users to synthesize enterprise data across applications to derive actionable insights from multiple data sources, integrating with third-party platforms such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, Box, Google Drive, and OneDrive. Personalization and memory: AI Companion learns from user context, such as their role, preferences, and focus areas, to deliver tailored insights and recommendations.

Teams will be able to easily convert meeting conversations and insights into structured documents, data analysis, and presentation content with the expansion of new AI canvases, Zoom AI Docs, AI Sheets, and AI Slides, which will work seamlessly within Zoom Meetings for real-time co-creation without switching tools.

Zoom also announced Zoom AI Services, a new suite of enterprise‑grade AI APIs for speech, language, reasoning, and more. These services enable developers to leverage the same transcription, translation, summarization, deep reasoning, and image‑processing technologies that power Zoom’s own products.

Zoom Workplace: Simplify and unify the workday

The next generation of Zoom Workplace , an all-in-one work platform, introduces agentic AI and a simplified interface. New features and UX updates include:

UX simplification: A cleaner, more consistent interface across desktop, mobile, and web, reducing friction and cognitive load. AI Companion will have its own tab, providing a central, conversational work surface for real-time queries, writing, and workflow automation.

A cleaner, more consistent interface across desktop, mobile, and web, reducing friction and cognitive load. AI Companion will have its own tab, providing a central, conversational work surface for real-time queries, writing, and workflow automation. Zoomie group assistant: A new team facilitator that works across Zoom Rooms, Meetings, and Chat, designed to drive better meeting outcomes by keeping teams aligned, on track, and focused on core objectives.

A new team facilitator that works across Zoom Rooms, Meetings, and Chat, designed to drive better meeting outcomes by keeping teams aligned, on track, and focused on core objectives. AI-first Chat: Custom agents available for use in Chat, topic-based summaries, and “For You” prioritization to surface what matters most.

Custom agents available for use in Chat, topic-based summaries, and “For You” prioritization to surface what matters most. Live voice translator: Break down language barriers with real-time audio translation for Zoom Meetings, so participants can speak in their native language while others hear the translation in their preferred language. (Available at launch in five languages, with more coming soon.)

Break down language barriers with real-time audio translation for Zoom Meetings, so participants can speak in their native language while others hear the translation in their preferred language. (Available at launch in five languages, with more coming soon.) Deepfake risk detection: A new advanced meeting security technology intelligently detects synthetic audio or video in meetings and provides real-time alerts.

Zoom Phone: Transform conversations into action

To enhance its offering for Zoom Phone , which supports more than 10 million seats globally, Zoom announced new capabilities that prioritize a mobile-first experience and use AI to deliver better customer engagements and automate post-call follow-ups:

Agentic workflows: Automatically execute tasks such as drafting emails or sending out summaries.

Automatically execute tasks such as drafting emails or sending out summaries. SMS for Zoom Virtual Agent AI Receptionist (formerly AI Concierge) : New SMS capabilities will enable the 24/7 virtual receptionist to handle customer engagements via text, answer questions, collect information, support scheduling flows, and escalate to a human when needed.

(formerly AI Concierge) New SMS capabilities will enable the 24/7 virtual receptionist to handle customer engagements via text, answer questions, collect information, support scheduling flows, and escalate to a human when needed. Zoom Phone Mobile: A new, intuitive mobile experience lets users make business calls from their native dialer while retaining AI calling capabilities wherever work happens.

A new, intuitive mobile experience lets users make business calls from their native dialer while retaining AI calling capabilities wherever work happens. Customer Engagement Pack (formerly Power Pack): Expanded analytics and AI-driven insights to help customer‑facing teams stay responsive by prioritizing high‑value calls, enhancing queue visibility, and tracking performance across calls and SMS.

As a result, Zoom Phone now delivers intelligent call summaries, automated follow-ups, and real-time insights across devices.

Zoom CX and Revenue Workflows: AI-Powered Contact Center and Sales Automation

Zoom CX and Zoom Revenue Accelerator (ZRA) will soon introduce expanded agentic automation for contact center and revenue workflows, including Zoom Virtual Agent 3.0 , to improve resolution speed and customer outcomes.

AI Expert Assist 3.0: A real-time, agentic AI layer for the contact center that acts as an active collaborator, empowering agents and supervisors with contextual guidance, intelligent orchestration, and automated task execution for faster resolutions and measurable operational efficiency.

A real-time, agentic AI layer for the contact center that acts as an active collaborator, empowering agents and supervisors with contextual guidance, intelligent orchestration, and automated task execution for faster resolutions and measurable operational efficiency. CX Insights: Helps business and CX leaders ask questions about customer experience, workforce, and automation performance in natural language and receive clear, reasoned insights by analyzing interaction transcripts, operational signals, and CX metrics across a shared context.

Helps business and CX leaders ask questions about customer experience, workforce, and automation performance in natural language and receive clear, reasoned insights by analyzing interaction transcripts, operational signals, and CX metrics across a shared context. Customer Workflow Orchestration: Enables organizations to design and automate customer journeys across systems, channels, and teams using natural-language workflow creation triggered by contact center events or signals from enterprise systems, such as CRM or ERP.

Enables organizations to design and automate customer journeys across systems, channels, and teams using natural-language workflow creation triggered by contact center events or signals from enterprise systems, such as CRM or ERP. Advanced Quality Management for Zoom Virtual Agent: Provides CX leaders with deeper visibility into automated interactions, performance trends, and resolution outcomes across their entire workforce, both human and virtual agents.

Provides CX leaders with deeper visibility into automated interactions, performance trends, and resolution outcomes across their entire workforce, both human and virtual agents. Zoom Revenue Accelerator enhancements: New AI Sales Assist delivers real-time coaching during sales conversations by surfacing prompts, competitive insights, and next best actions directly within the call flow. Ask ZRA introduces conversational intelligence for revenue leaders, enabling natural language analysis across calls and deals.

Zoom Customer Experience continues to see accelerating, high-double-digit growth, with paid AI included in each of Zoom’s top ten CX deals this past quarter and growing competitive displacement momentum.

To learn more about Zoom’s announcements at Enterprise Connect, including availability of the new features, visit the Zoom newsroom and stop by Zoom’s booth (#508) for demos of these innovations.

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com .

Zoom Public Relations

Lacretia Nichols

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9668911