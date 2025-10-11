Trending News: ﻿International Competition – University of Central Punjab Trio Dons National Colors at Asian Baseball Championship﻿New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Installed to Aid Terrorists, Alleges Federal Minister﻿National Security – Govt Accuses Previous PTI Regime of Bringing Terrorists Back to Pakistan﻿Political Truce Declared: PML-N and PPP Agree to Halt Media Criticism Following High-Level Talks﻿JI Chief Urges PM Shehbaz to Champion One-State Solution, Leverage Pakistan’s Nuclear Status﻿Rs 10 Billion Theft at Pakistan Steel Mills Sparks Senate Outrage Over ‘Coordinated’ Crime and Lax Accountability﻿Foreign Policy – Pakistan Vows No Leniency for Terrorists, Delivers Stern Warning to Kabul﻿Infrastructure Development – T-Chowk Flyover Construction Pushed into High Gear for Timely Completion﻿Authorities Detain TLP Activists, Shut Hotels Ahead of Major Protest in Twin Cities﻿Economic Development – Punjab Announces Landmark Rs 3 Crore Interest-Free Loans for High-Tech Farm Equipment﻿Urban Development – Karachi Mayor Launches Rs281 Million Road Upgrades﻿Law Enforcement – Islamabad Police Mourns Fallen Officer, Vows Full Support for Bereaved Family﻿BISP’s Misbehavior with Senior Journalist in Talhar﻿Community Outreach – Islamabad Police Includes Schoolchildren in New Road Safety Initiative﻿Latif University Introduces New E-Testing System for Admissions﻿Law Enforcement – Islamabad Police Arrest 22 in Sweeping Crackdown, Seize Ice and Illegal Weapon﻿Court Reserves Ruling on FIRs Amidst Claims of PTI Workers Being Abandoned in Desolate Areas﻿Microfinance – Mobilink Bank Dominates AMC-9 Awards for Revolutionizing Digital Loans and Empowering Women﻿Economic Policy – PM Sharif Orders Urgent Sale of Loss-Making State Enterprises﻿International Trade – Lahore Carpet Exhibition Secures Major Export Deals, Boosting National Economy﻿Foreign Investment – US Firms Eye Major Investments in Pakistan’s Energy, Minerals, and IT Sectors﻿Economic Indicators – Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves Surprisingly Rise Despite $500 Million Bond Repayment﻿Stock Market – KSE-100 plummets; intense selling pressure engulfes Stock Exchange﻿Cricket – Former South African Captain Shaun Pollock Returns to Pakistan for Commentary Duties﻿International Relations – Dar Directs Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed’s Return From Amman﻿Sindh’s agriculture will be destroyed if an agricultural policy is not made: GDA﻿ECP Declares PTI and SIC Lawmakers Independent, Triggering Major Political Reshuffle﻿Religious and political parties to protest against Israel in Hyderabad today﻿PPP did nothing for South Punjab. Development happened in our era: PML-N﻿Bilawal Bhutto summons PPP’s Central Executive Committee meeting for October 18 amid political tensions﻿MQM Pakistan denies reports of differences in the organization﻿Acting Senate Chairman Urges Trade Promotion and Media Unity for National Development﻿Counter-Terrorism – Army Major Martyred After Eliminating Seven Indian-Backed Militants in D.I. Khan﻿British Deputy High Commissioner meets with Sindh’s Senior Minister, discusses energy projects﻿Parliamentary Affairs – Gillani Family Represents All of Pakistan’s Legislative Tiers at Commonwealth Conference﻿Sindh Assembly Speaker leads delegation at Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting﻿Kabaddi – Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain Secures Unopposed Presidency of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation﻿Parliamentary Affairs – Senator Dilawar Khan Unanimously Elected to Lead Key Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee﻿Pakistan’s Prime Minister Hails Gaza Peace Accord but Warns Al-Aqsa Tensions Threaten Fragile Stability﻿20,000 km of roads constructed in one year, 90,000 houses are under construction: Chief Minister Punjab﻿Diplomacy – Pakistan Highlights Kashmir and Palestine Plight in High-Level UK Parliamentary Talks﻿Marine Conservation – Pakistan launches PKR 90 million project to protect sea turtles in shrimp trawling﻿National Assembly Speaker meets President Zardari in Nawabshah, discusses matters of national reconciliation﻿Cultural Beliefs – Over 60% of Pakistanis Fear Mirrors During Lunar Eclipses, Survey Reveals﻿Action against illegal constructions in Karachi, 9 buildings demolished, farmhouse sealed in Malir﻿Islamabad on High Alert as TLP Leaders Arrested Ahead of Protest March﻿Fire Erupts in a Cluster of Wires on a Pedestrian Bridge on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal﻿IG Islamabad Chairs Meeting on Effective Traffic Management, Discusses Measures for Citizens’ Convenience﻿6 kW Solar Systems Activated in 3 Sibi Police Stations Under Balochistan Special Development Program﻿Firing by unknown assailants on Sindh Auqaf Minister Riaz Shirazi’s vehicle in Thatta, security guard killed﻿Killer of young girl killed in Nawabshah police encounter﻿Pakistan’s Bid to Re-enter US Market Hinges on PKR 90 Million Turtle Protection Initiative﻿Israel and Hamas Forge Historic Peace Accord to End Gaza War and Free Hostages﻿Parliamentary Affairs – Gilani Represents Pakistan at Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference﻿Global Events – World Post Day Highlights Local Service With A Global Reach﻿Blindness rate in Pakistan has reduced from 1.78% to 0.5%: Al-Shifa Trust﻿More than 1,250 students benefit from Workers Welfare Fund Balochistan’s scholarship program﻿Higher Education – Academia Must Break Free From Institutional Walls to Drive Social Change: Scholar Urges﻿Firing near religious seminary in Karachi’s Ahsanabad, 28-year-old man killed﻿Citizen Shot for Resisting Robbery on Northern Bypass﻿Keamari police’s crackdown across the city in 24 hours, 11 suspects arrested﻿Supreme Court Judges Have Reluctantly Accepted 26th Amendment, Justice Mandokhail Reveals﻿Islamabad High Court Bars Immediate Criminal Cases for Lacking a Driving License﻿We will root out elements disrupting the wheels of the economy: IG Sindh﻿Sustainable Finance – Pakistan Launches Fellowship to Climate-Proof Banking Sector Amidst Global Shifts﻿Student Affairs – Medical Students Pay Artistic Tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces﻿Dry weather forecast across the country, possibility of thunderstorms and rain in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir﻿Artificial Intelligence – ChatGPT Now Your Personal DJ With New Spotify Integration﻿Traffic Enforcement – Unlicensed Drivers in Islamabad Face Major Crackdown as Record License Campaign Ends﻿National Games Tennis Trials for Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas Division held in Hyderabad, Finals will be in Karachi﻿Law Enforcement – Islamabad Police to Launch Aggressive City-Wide Offensive Against Organized Crime﻿Pakistan Military Vows ‘Swift and Decisive Reply’ to Any Indian Aggression﻿PML-N Larkana delegation meets with leadership at Sukkur Secretariat, discusses party organization﻿Government Reaches Amicable Accord With AJK Action Committee, Defusing Tensions﻿Pakistan Urges Afghan Participation in Peace Conference to Bolster Regional Stability﻿World Post Day is being celebrated today, Pakistani postal service ranked 55th in the world﻿Provincial Affairs – PTI Strongly Rejects Speculation Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Removal﻿Pakistan to Host Inaugural Maritime Conference to Attract Global Capital and Bolster Blue Economy﻿Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Announces Major Relief Package for Flood Victims﻿Social Welfare – Govt Pledges to Reinforce Legal Protections for Senior Citizens﻿Diplomacy – Pakistan and Philippines to Bolster Ties via New Global Parliamentary Platform﻿Security – Eleven Soldiers Including Two Officers Martyred in Orakzai Anti-Terror Operation﻿FBR Moves to Publicly Disclose Assets of Top Government Officers﻿Chairman Senate Pays Tribute to Security Forces Over Successful Operation Against Terrorists in Orakzai﻿The sacred mission to protect the belief in the Finality of Prophethood will continue under all circumstances, Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Pakistan﻿Local Governance – CEC Terms Protracted Delay in Local Polls an ‘Embarrassment’﻿Provincial Governance – ECP Mandates December Polls for Punjab, Citing ‘Embarrassing’ Delays﻿Pakistan Railways Plagued by 113 Accidents in Three Years Due to Widespread Failures﻿World Post Day is being celebrated today, Pakistani postal service ranked 55th in the world﻿Local Governance – CEC Terms Protracted Delay in Local Polls an ‘Embarrassment’﻿Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Announces Major Relief Package for Flood Victims﻿Pakistan Railways Plagued by 113 Accidents in Three Years Due to Widespread Failures﻿Diplomacy – Pakistan and Philippines to Bolster Ties via New Global Parliamentary Platform﻿The sacred mission to protect the belief in the Finality of Prophethood will continue under all circumstances, Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Pakistan﻿FBR Moves to Publicly Disclose Assets of Top Government Officers﻿Security – Eleven Soldiers Including Two Officers Martyred in Orakzai Anti-Terror Operation﻿Provincial Governance – ECP Mandates December Polls for Punjab, Citing ‘Embarrassing’ Delays﻿Social Welfare – Govt Pledges to Reinforce Legal Protections for Senior Citizens﻿Law Enforcement – Islamabad Police to Launch Aggressive City-Wide Offensive Against Organized Crime﻿Pakistan Military Vows ‘Swift and Decisive Reply’ to Any Indian Aggression