Zubair Tiwana notified new FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD:The federal government Tuesday night notified the appointment of Amjad Zubair Tiwana as new Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, officials said Wednesday. “With the approval of federal government, a BS 21 officer of IRS Amjad Zubair Tiwana presently posted as member IR Operations FBR is appointed as chairman Fbr under section 10 of the civil servants act 1973 and until further orders,” the notification issued by Established Division stated.

Under another notification, the government also assigned additional charge of the post of Secretary Revenue division to chairman FBR Malik Amjad Zubiar Tiwana under Section 10 of the CIVIL SERVANTS ACT 1973 with immediate effect for a period of three months. The former FBR chairman, Mr Asim Ahmad, was appointed by the PML-N-led coalition government on April 27 last year and he retired on July 30.