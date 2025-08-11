Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori today announced that 50,000 young people have completed information technology training at Governor House and are now earning foreign currency. He emphasized that these individuals represent the nation’s future. Tessori made this declaration during an Independence Day celebration titled ‘Marka-e-Haq, Jashan-e-Azadi’ in New Karachi”s Sector 11-G.
The governor was greeted with rose petals and enthusiastic chants of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ upon his arrival. The gathering exhibited a remarkable display of national pride.
Tessori commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for overcoming stronger adversaries and underscored the importance of diligence and national cohesion for progress. He urged collaborative endeavors for Karachi”s advancement, describing it as a patriotic obligation. He also advocated for respecting senior citizens, highlighting it as a fundamental aspect of societal principles.
A fireworks display culminated the Independence Day festivities. Senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Anees Qaim Khani, Dr. Abdul Basit, Rehan Ikram, and other prominent figures attended the event.