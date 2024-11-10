Islamabad: In a significant development for the Federal Service Tribunal, Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani has sanctioned the appointment of new members to the body. The decision came following recommendations from the Prime Minister.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the appointments were made to bolster the functioning of the Tribunal, which handles disputes and appeals related to the services of federal employees. This move is expected to enhance the Tribunal’s ability to manage cases efficiently.
