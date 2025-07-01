News Ticker: Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship: Pakistan defeats KoreaAJK President Holds Separate Meetings with Influential FiguresGovernor Sindh Meets Turkish Consul General, Discusses Joint ProjectsMaryam Nawaz directs launch of Monsoon Emergency Plan 2025 in PunjabHamas Humiliated the Pride of Israel and America: Jamaat-e-Islami PakistanGreenwich University and MDC Sign Agreement for Development and ResearchGas Prices to Increase for Industrial and Power Sectors in PakistanWhatever they do, Imran Khan cannot be removed from politics: PTIZardari lauds security personnel on successful operation in DokiProlonged Power Outage in Karachi Intensifies Water CrisisThatta Youth Electrocuted, Dies in Karachi HospitalJamaat-e-Islami should promote constructive dialogue, not mislead: Sharjeel MemonKarachi Deputy Mayor Meets President ZardariWhen war comes, man should not shy away from sacrifice, NaqviOne Killed, Several Injured in Karachi Violence25 kg of hashish seized, 2 arrested in Rohri drug bustFIA Crackdown on Human Smuggling, Visa Fraud; 5 ArrestedIslamabad Police Crackdown, Drugs, Weapons Seized, 15 Suspects ArrestedFIA Intensifies Crackdown on Donkey Route and BeggarsIncreased Risk of Diseases During Monsoon: PMADirective for Rapid Establishment of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations is Welcome, Says Ahsan ParachaPakistani Rupee Depreciates Against Major Global CurrenciesFirst Blind Cricket Tournament to be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir next monthThree National Tennis Championships to be Held in Karachi in JulyKP government could have saved lives in Swat: Uzma BukhariKarachi enjoys pleasant weather after rain, more showers predicted todayMQM-P Delegation Meets Sindh Governor, Extends Hajj GreetingsAKU-EB Completes Educational Support Project in BalochistanBarrister Sultan Meets Chaudhry Yasin, Discusses Political SituationIndia Faces Global Isolation at SCO Summit: Sardar Masood KhanSindh Government Launches Province-Wide Anti-Drug OperationVietnamese Investors to Benefit from Sindh’s Profitable Sectors: TessoriPML-N Leader Chaudhry Tanveer Granted Bail in Chaudhry Adnan Murder Case, Ordered to Be ReleasedWorld Court Decision a Victory for Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami SindhKarachi Water Supply Disrupted Due to Breakdown at Dhabeji Pumping StationPunjab to Provide 240 Electric Buses to 24 Districts: Maryam NawazState-of-the-art Hospital Established in Awaran by Balochistan Government and Pakistan Army3 Robbers Arrested, One Escapes in Encounters with Karachi PoliceIndustrial Revival Committee Lacks SME Representation: ThaworPakistan Women’s Cricket Team Gears Up for World CupExperts Call for Holistic, CommunityDriven Approach to Tackle Child Marriage in PakistanPakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services Gets 33% Budget HikeMandatory PreRegistration for Hajj 2026 Begins Across PakistanForeign Office played effective role in resolving PakIndia conflict: Senate bodySC Bench Dissolved as Justice Panhwar Recuses Himself in Reserved Seats Case Amid TensionsGovernor Tessori Announces New Initiative To Empower Youth EntrepreneursSindh To Electrify Karachi Transport With Hybrid, DoubleDecker Buses, Tells SharjeelHRCP Demayed Over Arrest of 100 Govt Workers in QuettaMinisters seek full operation of Sewage Treatment PlantI in KarachiRupee Plummets Against Major Currencies, Dollar Nears Rs287Karachi Chamber Assails Proposed Industrial Gas Tariff HikePakistan Urged To Tap Untapped South American Trade PotentialKSE 100 Index Soars, Market Capitalization Surges﻿Squash Championship 2025: Pakistan Wins Silver Medal﻿Promotion of Electric Vehicles is Essential: Engineering Development Board﻿K-Electric Consumers: Power Division’s Conduct Reprehensible, Says KATI﻿Saudi Parliamentary Delegation Visits Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque﻿Pakistanis Rarely Dine Out: Survey﻿Pakistan to take legal action against people propagating religious animosity﻿Gillani Emphasizes Role of Higher Education and Technology in Shaping Pakistan’s Future﻿PPP Parliamentary Party Meeting Held in Islamabad, Important Decisions Made﻿Federal Govt to Crack Down on Religious Hate Speech on Social Media During Muharram﻿Drug-Free Country Commitment a Top Priority: Prime Minister﻿Pakistan’s Future Hinges On Higher Education And Technology: Gillani﻿Pakistan, Indonesia To Collaborate On Vaccine Production﻿Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch Sindh-style Pink Bus: Governor Kundi﻿NA Committee Calls for Urgent Gender Reforms as Pakistan Ranks 148 in Global Gender Gap Index﻿Pakistan To Get Rs10 Billion For Green Development﻿Review Meeting Held for Construction of 18,700 km of Roads in Punjab﻿Minister Vows to Advance Science and Technology in Country﻿Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to End Torture, Stands with Global Victims on International Day﻿International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed across Pakistan﻿DC Directs ACs to Remain in Field Amid Urban Flood Management﻿Pakistan Grapples With Growing Environmental Threats, Experts Warn﻿Over 16,000 personnel to be deployed in Islamabad for Muharram security﻿Governor presents financial aid checks to individuals from diverse backgrounds﻿Islamabad Braces For Floods As DC Deploys Officials﻿Sindh Governor Urges United Action Drug Abuse﻿Ban imposed on movement of cattle on roads and canals to reduce increasing traffic accidents in Sukkur﻿MQM Delegation Meets Hanif Tayyab for Peace During Muharram﻿Islamabad Police Arrest Car Lifting Gang﻿4 killed including 2 robbers, 3 arrested in different incidents in Karachi﻿Islamabad Police Bust Notorious Car Snatching Gang in Bani Gala﻿Karachi SITE’s Ongoing Development Projects to be Completed on Time – Sindh Minister of Industries﻿BMPP Successfully Addresses Longstanding Issues of the Business Community﻿Govt Pledges Modernization Boost For National Tariff Commission﻿Digital Payments Surge With Overall Increase of 8%: SBP﻿Traders in Karachi start protest against FBR, banners displayed﻿Rain, Thunderstorms Predicted For Parts Of Balochistan﻿Senator Urges Dialogue To Resolve Balochistan Grand Alliance Concerns﻿Pakistan Reinforces Commitment To Regional Stability At SCO Security Summit﻿Railways Minister Orders Immediate Restoration of Non-Operational Locomotives﻿Pakistan Backs Peaceful Resolution Of Iran Nuclear Impasse﻿South Korean Ambassador Bids Farewell To Pakistan﻿Pakistan Senator Champions Global Digital Cooperation At IGF 2025﻿National Assembly Employees To Benefit From New Loan Scheme﻿Women Parliamentarians Demand Equal Development Funds﻿NA Secretariat Launches Easy-Term Loan Scheme for Employees in Partnership with Allied Bank﻿India-Israel Alliance a Threat to Global Security: Azad Kashmir Information Minister﻿Balochistan Grand Alliance Leaders Shifted To Mach Jail