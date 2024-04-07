ARY Communications secures media rights for New Zealand men’s and West Indies women’s cricket series

Lahore: ARY Communications has won media rights of the upcoming men’s and women’s series following a transparent tender process, which was run in line with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s overarching strategy and policy to enhance the quality of international bilateral cricket broadcasts for Pakistani fans.

This agreement ensures that the five men’s Twenty20 Internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled from April 18 to April 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore, and Pakistan women’s versus West Indies women’s series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is from April 18 to May 3 in Karachi, will be broadcast live on A Sports HD – the country’s premier HD Sports Channel.

The partnership between PCB and ARY Communications had commenced in 2022 when country’s one of the most popular and influential networks won the media rights for the HBL Pakistan Super League.

The latest media rights agreement represents a significant 41 per cent increase from the previous series involving these sides. This reflects the PCB team’s adept sales skills, ensuring maximum revenue generation from the upcoming home series that can then be reinvested into cricket development.

Salman Iqbal, Founder and Chief Executive of ARY Digital:

“A Sports HD will serve as the primary destination for Pakistan cricket during these two exciting series, and I am thrilled to continue ARY’s longstanding partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“We have curated our content portfolio to promote premium sporting events in Pakistan, and this partnership is a crucial step in achieving our mission.”

Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Operating Officer:

“We are delighted to collaborate with A Sports HD for the upcoming men’s and women’s series against New Zealand and West Indies, respectively.

“This partnership underscores PCB Chairman Mr Mohsin Naqvi’s vision of providing our fans with high-quality broadcasts through a fair and transparent process, thereby enhancing PCB’s brand value as a national asset. We are optimistic that this new milestone in our partnership will be mutually beneficial.”

A Sports HD has a successful track record of showcasing various prestigious events including the HBL Pakistan Super League, bilateral matches featuring the Pakistan men’s team, ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, South Africa’s SA20, Lanka Premier League, Major League Cricket, Canada Global T20, Abu Dhabi T10, ILT20, Fair Break Invitational T20, Formula 1, Formula E, and La Liga.